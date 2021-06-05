Arts & Entertainments

Like DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune, DJ Selex aims to make impact

A young Nigerian disc jockey known as DJ Selex is aiming to follow in the footsteps of highly regarded names in his profession who have made a name in the singing circuit like the likes of DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Neptune, DJ Spinall among others. To this end, DJ Selex, whose real name is Oladimeji Nojeem Seun, has made it known he is working on his first music offering. According to the DJ, born to a father from Osun State and mother who is from Ondo State, he is looking to widen his horizon and make a statement in the music terrain.

“I feel it is time to get involved in music beyond playing them on the turn table for the enjoyment of fans and looking around, there are actually great examples to look at,” the dark-skinned DJ who is fast gaining popularity, said. DJ Selex is working on his first single with one of Nigeria’s frontline artistes and the song is due for release this year and not leaving anything to chance, he has started making moves regarding visuals for the tune.

He was spotted recently with one of Nigeria’s top video directors, which leaves observers guessing what he might be having up his sleeves. Having spent most of his early life in Lagos before moving to Abeoukuta for his studies and bagging a Diploma in Business administration from the Ogun State Institute of Technology, DJ Selex played in popular clubs and radio stations across Lagos and Abeokuta. Among places where he has played include Club Daktad, Hunters and Night Club and he is currently the official DJ to EMPIRE AFRICA TV.

