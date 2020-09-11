Like Elizino, Omozuwa, it’s Joy’s turn

She must have made elaborate preparations for her upcoming wedding. She was bullish and was not leaving anything to chance. As an interior decorator, she must have had a design of her wedding setting in her mind. But it was not to be for Joy. She was murdered and buried in a shallow grave right in her residence. The rest of the story of her death is left for the Police to unravel as DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba

This is horror! The mode of killing them generated intense feelings of fear, shock and disgust. There was gasping, panting and gnashing of teeth anywhere it was read or heard. It was weeping galore on Friday, September 4, in Asaba, the Delta State capital, when the decomposing body of a 36-year-old lady, Joy Obiageli, was exhumed from a shallow grave at her residence at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of the High Court axis of the metropolis. The body of the victim was not only mutilated, her throat was severed by her assailants with a sharp knife, after which they compressed her in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag and buried her at her residential apartment.

Residents of Asaba were shocked at the discovery by detectives of the police command in the state, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Operation (DC), Faleye Olaleye, as it came barely three months after a 22-year-old girl, and a 100 level student of Microbiology in University of Benin (UNIBEN), Mary Uwaila Omozuwa, was ganged-raped, beaten and injured inside the hall of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Osa-Amadasun Street, Ohovbe Quarters in Benin City, Edo state, and she died three days after at the University’s Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The victim went to the hall to study, her assailants trailed her there and she got what she did not bargain for. Although, the incident immediately generated national and international outcry, police in Edo State, led by the Commissioner, CP Johnson Kokumo, arrested and paraded six suspects, whom he identified as Nelson Ogbebor (m, 27), Tina Samuel (f, 45, who masterminded the crime), Collins Uligbe (m,24), Mary Ade (f,45, who allegedly sponsored her son Lucky, presently at large, to join in the killing, Valentine Akato (m) and Nosa Osabohien (m,31), the case is yet to receive the expected court judgement.

Like the Edo State victim, Joy is beautiful, good-looking in completion and fluent in English language. She is said to have the qualities of a virtuous woman. But lo and behold, she was killed in her time of greatest strength in life . While the Edo State saga, which was described as “Horror in the Temple of God” was yet to receive verdict in the ‘Temple of Justice’, the gruesome murder of a 22-yearold undergraduate student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, two years ago immediately came to mind. The undergraduate victim, Elizino Ogege, an Isoko born girl in Delta State, was ambushed by suspected Yahoo-ritualists.

They did not only kill her, they severed the vital parts of her body, including her breasts, eyes and tongue, and dumped her decomposing body along a bush part in the university town. Although, some ‘boys’ were arrested in connection with the heinous crime, men of the police command in the state were thereafter accused of complexity for shielding her suspected killers and dilly-dallying over their files to assume the dangerous twist of Keep-In-View (K.I.V) archive of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the command.

Today, the rest is history about Elizino. Investigations revealed that the G.R.A victim in Asaba is an indigene of Okwunzu in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state of Delta North Senatorial. Until she was killed, she was a popular Interior-Decorator in the state. She has two cars – a Lexus Jeep and a Black Toyota Avalon. She was reportedly missing on 22 August, 2020 before her decomposing body was found and exhumed. Her whereabouts caused panic within her friends, neighbours, benefactors, business partners and family members.

The Deputy Commissioner of Operation (DC), Faleye Olaleye, said the security guard of the victim’s residence, a boy from the North, was escaping with his family in the victim’s Black Toyota Avalon Car but was intercepted at a police checkpoint along the popular Summit Road in Asaba.

“They stopped him during stop and search routine. He could not certify the owner of the car. So, he was arrested and handed over to the DPO in GRA. He was interrogated but he did not give any coherent answer to how he came in possession of the car and was subsequently detained”, DC Faleye said. It was also discovered on the Incident File of the G.R.A Police Division that the victim had on several occasions reported her cotenant, one Nonso Ekene, said to a Nollywood Artist, for threatening her life.

Based on this, he was swiftly arrested in connection with the murder. An uncle to the victim, Mr Sunday Onekanse, who became emotionally disturbed after his sister was exhumed from the shallow grave in her compound with her throat cut-off, lamented that he spoke to her about her wedding plans two weeks ago before she was gruesomely murdered killed. “Thereafter, I have not been able to reach her on the telephone. I alerted other members of our family to get to her house but all effort was futile.

As I was walking into the police station to complain that my sister was missing for 10 days, I saw her vehicle and asked what it was doing there. “Then, I was informed that a suspect was arrested in possession of the vehicle after which I was obliged to see the man whom I identified as the security man of her residence.

“The security man did not confess to the crime till yesterday (Wednesday, September 3) when he was tortured by police investigators and he led the detectives to the compound and pointed to where her corpse was deposited and it was exhumed from the shallow grave”, he narrated. The victim’s co-tenant was interrogated. He was highly suspected to be an accomplice in the crime.

Although, their motive for killing the victim could not be immediately ascertained as investigation is still ongoing, South-South Focus gathered that the victim and her co-tenant were friends. “They (Nonso and Joy) are best of friends. They are the two tenants in the compound. But the relationship broke up. They became cat and rat, when he heard that the girl was preparing for marriage. He threatened to be an impediment to the marriage. Hence the girl started reporting threat messages to the police. “Only God knows what led to this killing. With evidence of cut on her neck after she was exhumed, it was certain that somebody or some persons in the compound killed her and performed the burial. Maybe, because the girl, who was already preparing to marry, dumped him for another man”, a close friend said.

A resident of the area, who declined his identity but simply said Mama Peace, was shocked that somebody could kill, squeeze the victim in a shallow grave in the same compound where he lives and still sleep well during the day and at night. “This is evil generation. The conscience is no longer the voice of God in man. If not, how on earth could killer be living in the same compound with the corpse of those he has killed?

This is callous!”, she gnashed her teeth. The source described the victim as “a peace-loving girl”, who is hard-working and cherishes her contacts. She said the victim had become influential in her chosen career and was fast breaking limits when she was cut down in her prime. She was skeptical as she doubted all accepted opinions that men of the police command will not bastardize the case. But DC Faleye said: “The two suspects have been arrested. They are in custody. The corpse has been exhumed and taken to the mortuary. We have swung into investigations.”

