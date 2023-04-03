Sports

Like Indonesia, FIFA strips Peru of U-17 World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Peru became the second country in recent weeks to be stripped of the right to host a FIFA tournament, after the governing body on Monday said the South American nation had failed to fulfil infrastructure commitments ahead of the under-17 World Cup.

FIFA said the U-17 tournament is still set to take place from Nov. 10-Dec. 2, adding that its Council will designate a new host.

“The move was made given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Despite a very positive working relationship between FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date.

“FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF for their efforts, and remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the future.”

The FPF took note of FIFA’s statement, before providing further explanation for the decision.

“The decision is based on the delays in the start of the execution of the sports infrastructure works … in addition to the recent weather events in Peru that have caused damage and left many families affected,” the FPF said in a statement.

Peru’s northern region was struck by torrents of rain last month in the midst of Cyclone Yaku, leading to homes and cars being buried in mud and the deaths of at least six people.

The Peruvian federation added that it and FIFA had been working on the “operational organisation” of the event, while Peru’s government focused on investment in the infrastructure of public venues.

“Despite the willingness of the government authorities to fulfil the obligations assumed as a country before FIFA, its implementation unit did not manage to comply with the processes within the established deadlines,” the FPF said.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Barca President, Board resign

Posted on Author Reporter

  Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday rather than await a fans’ vote of confidence on his future at the club. The rest of the board of directors have stepped down alongside Bartomeu, and an election will be scheduled within the next 90 days to appoint a new president, reports ESPN. “It’s a […]
Sports

Guardiola rules out Barca return

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of returning to Camp Nou, insisting his “period as Barcelona manager is over”. Speculation over Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is beginning to intensify as he approaches the last six months of his current contract.   The Spaniard has opened the door to extending his stay […]
Sports

Supreme Court rejects mail-in voting for all in Texas during pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial is not the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas, but it remains a loss for Democrats who made the emergency […]

Leave a Reply