Like Lagos, Kwara to abolish pension for ex-govs 

Kwara State Governor, Adulrahman Abdulrasaq, says his administration will send a bill to the state house of assembly to abolish pension for former governors and deputy governors of the state.

The governor said this via his Twitter handle on Friday.

Abdulrasaq said the decision to abolish pension for former governors was in line with his “campaign mantra and yearnings of our people”, adding that the state’s resources will be channeled into tackling poverty and unemployment.

“In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State,” he tweeted.

“Our state needs all the resources it can get to improve our human capital development. I believe our limited resources are better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”

This development will affect the pensions of Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Abdulfatah Ahmed, immediate past governor of the state, and other former governors.

On Tuesday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, submitted a bill to the state house of assembly to abolish pension and other entitlements for former governors of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...