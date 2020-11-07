Arts & Entertainments

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend dumps him over Trump’s endorsement

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

American rapper, Lil Wayne, has been dumped by his girlfriend for endorsing President Donald Trump. The music star’s plus size model girlfriend, Denise Bidot took to her Instagram page on Thursday where she confirmed the split; “Sometimes love just isn’t enough” alongside a broken-heart emoji. According to PageSix, the model broke up with Wayne after he endorsed the US president who is contesting against former Vice President, Joe Biden. “She broke up with Wayne,” PageSix reported.

“It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.” It would be recalled that the rapper took to his Twitter page on Monday, November 2, 2020, where he openly endorsed the president.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he tweeted. Bidot and Wayne have both unfollowed each other on Instagram. The model has also deleted her Instagram page.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

We’re building capacity of art, culture practitioners – NANTAP president

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

For two days, the virtual platform, zoom was besieged by art and culture practitioners – writers, actors, theatre directors, movie producers, dancers, and other allied art practitioners – under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP). Those were two days of experience based impartation from some of the best resource […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, dies of cancer aged 43

Posted on Author Reporter

  US actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, has died of cancer aged 43. He died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side, a statement posted on social media said. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Nengi confirms butt enhancement surgery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Nengi, has revealed that she underwent a liposuction procedure to fix her body. She revealed this while talking to fellow housemate, Ozo, and also added that she regrets not blogging about her experience. She also said: “When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: