Lilian Afegbai deactivates IG account after mother’s recount on UNIBEN student murder

Lilian Afegbai, a Nollywood actress, has deactivated her Instagram account, shortly after an old video of Carol Afegbai, her mother, recounting the killing of Ibrahim Momodu, a student, in 2013, surfaced online.

The actress had earlier joined #EndSARS protesters to condemn police brutality in the country.

But some Nigerians had called her out, recounting how Carol killed Momodu, a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN in Edo state, years ago when she was a divisional police officer (DPO).

The actress had dismissed the claims, noting that her mother, who was the DPO of Ogida police station in Benin then, had no hands in the student’s death.

“As per my mother being dragged for murder, to the best of my knowledge my mother who is now retired did not kill anyone. The police officer (AMADIN IDAHOSA) that was attached to my mother’s station who killed the suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh of the High Court of Justice, Edo State in Charge No: B/ CD/24C/2014,” she had said.

A day after her denial, however, a video wherein Carol could be seen speaking on the murder had gone viral online, forcing the movie star to deactivate her Instagram account.

Checks on her account on Tuesday showed it had been deactivated.

In the now-viral video, Carol had explained how she mistook the student for an armed robber as the incident took place at night.

“It happened in the night, he didn’t talk, he didn’t utter a word, we don’t know his name, we don’t know where he came from, only the one that escaped and if we fired gun at him it will meet innocent people,” she said.

The retired police officer also explained that her team did not rush the student to the hospital after he was shot for fear of being attacked in the night.

“To save the armed robber that wants to attack my men? If we are attacked what happens? Will l say I accosted by armed robber on my way to hospital and then we were shot… It’s night and I don’t know who is who, so I can’t take that risk,” she added.

