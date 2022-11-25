Lilian Afegbai: Something is wrong with men who consider marriage without owning a house

Sexy Nollywood actress, Lilian Afeg- guitar boy with a calm and ever-smiling bai says there’s something wrong with any man settling down without owning a house. The movie star was speaking about marriage on the latest episode of a podcast by Toke Makinwa, the OAP. Afegbai said she wants a man who can do “basic things” and comfortably owns a house and car when settling down. The actress said she’s making payments to own a house, so she can’t make excuses for a man who doesn’t have his. “I’m going to be honest. I’m making little money and I’m not rich, I’m not a billionaire,” the Nollywood star said.

“I’m just getting started. I’m not looking for a billionaire. I’m looking for a comfortable guy. “Be able to do basic things. Comfortable for me means having a house; a car. Have his own house in his name.” Asked about the men who settle down without a house, Afegbai replied: “Then, something is wrong.” “Even me as a young girl, I don dey pay,” Lilian Afegbai continued. “That means you can’t be with me because, as a young girl, I’m already paying gradually. “Every month, I go squeeze money pay.” “Before you know I go don pay finish. So you can’t come and tell me anything.”

