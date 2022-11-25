Arts & Entertainments

Lilian Afegbai: Something is wrong with men who consider marriage without owning a house

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Sexy Nollywood actress, Lilian Afeg- guitar boy with a calm and ever-smiling bai says there’s something wrong with any man settling down without owning a house. The movie star was speaking about marriage on the latest episode of a podcast by Toke Makinwa, the OAP. Afegbai said she wants a man who can do “basic things” and comfortably owns a house and car when settling down. The actress said she’s making payments to own a house, so she can’t make excuses for a man who doesn’t have his. “I’m going to be honest. I’m making little money and I’m not rich, I’m not a billionaire,” the Nollywood star said.

“I’m just getting started. I’m not looking for a billionaire. I’m looking for a comfortable guy. “Be able to do basic things. Comfortable for me means having a house; a car. Have his own house in his name.” Asked about the men who settle down without a house, Afegbai replied: “Then, something is wrong.” “Even me as a young girl, I don dey pay,” Lilian Afegbai continued. “That means you can’t be with me because, as a young girl, I’m already paying gradually. “Every month, I go squeeze money pay.” “Before you know I go don pay finish. So you can’t come and tell me anything.”

 

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments Back Page Columnist

Kalu to Ikpeazu: I ‘ll neither praise nor condemn you

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he would reserve his assessment of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration for personal reasons.   The ex Abia State governor disclosed this during a visit to Govenor Okezie Ikpeazu in his country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa  LGA.   He said: […]
Arts & Entertainments

Meet Ali Alhashemi: A Tremendous Barber turned Instagram influencer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Human societies have adulterated the degrees of respect associated with professions. However, there are individuals who have proven all stereotypes wrong. Ali Alhashemi is someone who opted to cut people’s hair, and has elevated his skills, so much that now the poise and panache that each of his hair styles reflects a success story […]
Arts & Entertainments

Still & Searching: Adeniyi’s solo exhibition explores themes of sisterhood, contemplation

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Sisterhood, contemplation, introspection and extrospection are some of the themes in Still & Searching, Deborah Detoun Adeniyi‘s first solo exhibition in Lagos, which opened penultimate weekend at Untitled at SO.NNE, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi. This coming of age exhibition, which is also an inaugural presentation by the cell co, developed as “a compilation of retorts […]

