Lille President: Napoli move best for Osimhen’s career

Lille president Gerrard Lopez strogly believe Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen willbecome a huge success at Napoli as the two clubs near finalizing transfer for the striker.

 

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is banking on his good relationship with Lopez to secure the signing of the highly-rated Nigerian star ahead of next season and the Frenchman is confident the deal is the best for the striker.

 

It appears that the Naples giants at the pole position to sign the player who traveled to Italy last week to discuss personal terms with Gennaro Gattuso’s team.

 

Lopez said Osimhen who scored 18 goals in all competitions last campaign is joining a one of the biggest sides in the world and the striker possesses the quality to succeed in Naples. “Napoli is just below Juventus and Barcelona, they can be considered on the same level as Atletico Madrid.

 

“If Osimhen should go there, he would become their superstar: he has the quality to play under pressure and I believe he would have a city like Napoli at his feet, which would be a unique thing in the career of a player,” Perez told La Voix du Nord in an interview.

 

“We have received differing offers for him, we are in agreement on discussing what will be best for his future, and with which coach he would do best with.” Osimhen scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.

 

He was voted Lille player of the season and was awarded the 2020 prestigious Marc Vivien Foe award.

