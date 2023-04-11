Lille was turning point of my career – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, h a s said joining Lille FC of France was the turning point of his career, de- scribing it as a big step. The current Napoli of Italy frontman joined Lille in the 2018/19 sea- son after a splendid outing with the Belgium Jupiler league side, Sporting Charleroi, where he scored over 20 goals before moving to France. While speaking to France Football, the Nigeria international said he had a dream de- but against FC Nantes where he scored two goals. “Joining Lille… It was yet another step up. Christophe Galtier was the coach,” he said. “On day one, he asked me how many goals I was going to score on my debut. I told him I was going to score two.

“He said to me, ‘Ah yes, you’re not kidding around!’ Then the first week went well, in the su- perb facilities at Luchin, with that French gang (Jonathan) Ikoné, (Jonathan) Bamba, (Mike) Maignan. They created such a fantastic atmosphere.

“I felt like I had belonged to this team for weeks. As I got out of the bus ahead of the first game, (José) Fonte said to me, ‘If you score two goals, I’ll take you to a restaurant.’ “I replied, ‘OK, captain!’ He gave me an assist on the first goal, Nantes equalised, and then I scored the win- ning goal in the 80th minute. It was such an adrenaline rush… I had never felt that in a big stadium before. And then, match after match, everything fell into place.” Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 and he is currently the leading scorer in the league with 21 goals.

