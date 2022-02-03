Limited access to HPV vaccines, major obstacle in tackling cervical cancer

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) shows that the number of new cervical cancer cases globally in 2020 alone was estimated to be 604,000 and almost 90 per cent of deaths from the disease were from low and middle income countries, including Nigeria. Experts recommend vaccination, increased awareness, regular screening and prompt follow-up treatment as some key strategies to reduce deaths and eliminate the disease, PRECIOUS YUSUF reports

Over the years, cancer has caused a great number of deaths in different countries. Cervical cancer has helped to add greatly to the number of people being killed yearly by cancer. In West Africa alone, in 2018, about 31,955 new cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed and Nigeria accounted for about half of that figure. Up to 14,943 persons were diagnosed with cervical cancer in Nigeria alone. In 2020, there were 12,075 new cases of cervical cancer in Nigeria and 7,968 of those cases resulted in deaths. Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the number of new cases in 2020 alone was estimated to be about 604,000. In the same year, 342,000 women died as a result of this disease and research has shown that an estimation of almost 90 per cent of these women are from low and middle income countries including Nigeria. This data alone shows that serious attention and action needs to be taken to curb this disease which is the second most common cancer among women in Nigeria. The disease is caused by Human Papillomavirus(HPV) which is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI), the main cause of cervical cancer. This virus causes warts to develop on different parts of the body- most especially on the genital and surrounding skindepending on the strain that it causes. The virus is so common that there are approximately 1.5 million cases every year in Nigeria alone. This in turn when not diagnosed and treated on time will lead to cervical cancer, the killer disease.

Causes of cervical cancer

HPV is spread through having unprotected vaginal, oral or anal sex. It can also be passed from mother to child during the pregnancy, labour or nursing. These methods of infection also account for why it is so rampant in our society.

Vaccination impact

A Consultant Ocular Oncologist, Dr. Abia Nzelu who is also the executive secretary of GivingTide International, said cervical cancer is 100 per cent preventable and can be eliminated by vaccine, adding that once the infection has fully developed into a chronic condition, treatment might help, though it cannot be completely cured. GivingTide International is an initiative to promote concerted and catalytic philanthropy. Since having the virus in the body doesn’t usually come with any pronounced or specific symptoms, there has to be a medical diagnosis, laboratory tests or imaging before the virus is detected in the body. Treatments for the virus concentrates on removing the warts and taking the vaccine that prevents the infection is the surest way to be safe.

Symptoms

According to information sourced from the United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC), most people who have the virus do not even know that they do due to the lack of symptoms but they can still pass it on to their sexual partners. The symptoms in the female gender vary according to the type of HPV that they have. Some infected persons imay not show any symptoms, while some will just have warts that will cause irritation and pain.

Similarly, some may have symptoms that are as serious as pain in the pelvic area, pain while having sex, unusual discharge from the vagina and unusual bleeding after sex. The two types of HPV that end up developing into cervical cancer are type16 and type 18. They are responsible for about 50 per cent of cervical cancer. Nzelu said the primary preventive method for cervical cancer is to get vaccinated.

This is cost effective and goes a long way in reducing the number of people who get infected with HPV but in countries like Nigeria, the vaccines may be hard to get in some rural areas. In first world countries and high income countries, there are already planned programmes in place to get girls vaccinated against HPV. Women get screened and this helps to identify pre-cancerous lesions at an early stage when they can be treated effectively and conclusively. If the primary preventive method is hard to come by due to one reason or another, the secondary preventive method, will include screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions.

The HPV is already in the body and has started to take roots. The cancerous cells would already have taken root and swift action is needed to find and treat the cells before they spread and become malignant. In cases where both of these methods cannot be accessed and the cancer cells have started to take root, the ter-tiary preventive method is the best way to go. This involves diagnosis and treatment of invasive cervical cancer.

The treatment would also include palliative care. In countries like Nigeria where there is no awareness on the dangers of HPV and the need to go for regular screening, most women do not often know if they have the disease until it has started to grow and turn dangerous inside of them.

Nzelu said at this stage, it is no longer a case of minor treatments and most often than not, affected women have no health insurance policies and it is a very huge problem to pay their hospital bills out-ofpocket. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, all countries must reach and maintain an incidence rate of fewer than four new cases of cervical cancer per 100, 000 women per year. Achieving that goal rests on three key pillars and their corresponding targets: “vaccination, screening and treatment,” Nzelu said.

“The goal for the vaccination in Nigeria was to get 90 per cent of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15 years. This would greatly reduce the risk of getting cervical cancer. “Screening of 70 per cent of women using a high-performance test by the age of 35 years, and again by the age of 45 years. This would complement the efforts of the vaccination and take care of the women who missed the vaccination.” Citing information from WHO, Nzelu said the international organization also pointed out that the treatment should cater for 90 per cent of women with pre-cancer as well as manage 90 per cent of women with invasive cancer.

“There is an urgent need to sustain and escalate this effort and establish Comprehensive Cancer Centres (CCCs) for optimal care of cervical cancer and other cancers and to achieve the 90 per cent treatment goal of WHO. “A CCC is a world-class, standalone tertiary health institution, with all its units focused solely on cancer care. “The CCC houses first-class cancer research, preventive, curative and palliative care in one place resulting in better outcomes across a range of measures – including, most importantly, cancer survival.”

On her part, a Professor of Radiology at the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka/University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu (UNTH), Professor Ifeoma Okoye lamented Okoye lamented the lack of enough radiotherapy equipment to treat cancer patients in the country, lack of awareness about vaccination and misconceptions that cancer is a death sentence. “In the entire country, we only have about six radiotherapy machines and not all of them are functioning as they are supposed to. At every given point in time, one or two of them might not be working,” Okoye lamented.

She pointed out that having only six points of treatment sited in Benin, Abuja, Enugu, Zaria and Lagos- in a country with a population as large as Nigeria showed that we still had a long way to go in fighting against not just cervical cancer but all other types of cancer as well. Okoye pointed out that the disease do not just spring up all of a sudden but developed over a period of 10-20 years during which the female would have been sexually active for those years. This meant that screening on time was still one of the fastest ways of detecting the virus in the body and quickly treating it before it develops into cancer.

“No woman needs to die from cervical cancer since it is a disease that can be stopped if detected on time. This is why the WHO started the Cervical Elimination Campaign in 2021.” She recommended the visual inspection as the cheapest form of screening and it could also go a long way in the detection of the disease. The test can be done by any qualified doctor or nurse but not by a lab technician. If the disease is already growing in the body, cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, is one of the forms of treatment that is available.

The treatment includes the use of liquid nitrogen to stop the growth of the disease. This could compromise the woman’s ability to give birth through the vagina. At the moment, most of the action being taken against cervical cancer is being done by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including Breast Without Spots (BWS), an organisation founded by Okoye.

According to her, the creation of awareness among women of all ages is also key to reducing the menace of the disease. As is the case regarding every major issue in Nigeria, there are always misconceptions and misinformation flowing in the social media and the society. This has affected the number of women that come out to get tested. They presume that cancer is a death sentence and so they do not want to get diagnosed. “No one has ever died because the doctor diagnosed them and started treating them. Instead they only get better. These women need to be educated and be aware of the advantages of going for screening regularly,” she added.

