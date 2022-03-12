Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman: My dad’s proud after insisting no daughter of his will go into acting

Linda Ejiofor is famed for her role in the popular TV soap, Tinsel. Bimpe, as she is fondly called by her fans, is currently one of the Nollywood’s delights. Since her debut movie role in ‘The Meeting’, she has been enjoying attention from all quarters. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she bares it all. Excerpts…

You have always maintained a clean slate in the industry, no controversies; how have you been able to maintain consistency?

I always remember the family that I come from. I always think ‘would they be proud of me if I do this?’ So even if bad publicity is also publicity, I just don’t want it attached to my name.

You are married to a fellow actor; how has the journey been?

It has been fun all the way from day one up till this very moment; we both understand each other and we are so glad to be blessed with a son. The story is no longer new that we both met on set of Tinsel and the rest they say is history.

How did your journey into acting start?

Before I entered the University of Port-Harcourt, River State, to study Sociology, I had done a diploma course in Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State. I think I was at the University of Ibadan for about three months. However, when I was getting into the groove and enjoying it, my father pulled me out. He said, ‘No daughter of mine will go into acting’. You know, if God has a plan for you, His plan will always set the motion. So, here I am as an actress again with his full support and I have made him proud.

How did you come to play Bimpe in Tinsel?

At first, I hated the character, the role and everything about her because she was just dumb. When I read my script and saw all the stupid things she had to do and the stupid questions she asked, I just concluded that she was dumb and sarcastic. She was supposed to know the answers to the questions, but she never got it. So, I was always complaining to the director. But the writer kept telling me to enjoy the character. He would say the only way to love the character is to enjoy the character; and before I knew it, I started enjoying the character. So, I had to go and watch a lot of dumb movies like Legally Blonde. At a point, I had to go and watch Devil Wears Prada because I had to be Brenda’s P.A. I had to research on how to be like these people.

What is the transition into many characters you portray in different movies like?

The transition is always the same every time. Every time I am on a new set, it’s the same feeling because I don’t know the people I am going to be working with. I have never worked with the director or my fellow cast I am working with, so I would always be nervous whenever I start a new production with other people. I would always be nervous because it’s a new character that I have never played. The roles are usually different from Ejiro and The Meeting’, Halima in ‘Soldier Story’ or the role I played in ‘Rumour Has It”. Every time I get on set, I am always shaking.

You acted alongside veterans in ‘Chief Daddy’ how were you able to fit into the role given to you?

It is hard. It is really hard. As actors we need a lot of time to fit into the character but we didn’t have that much time. We had to go and watch movies of other people that had acted the character. Not watching American movies, we had to watch our own local content. I played the role of a prostitute in a recent movie, a friend did a documentary on prostitution and that helped us as well. It was something that was cool because we had to speak Pidgin English so it was good. I had done ‘Out of Luck’ where I spoke Pidgin English, so it was so much fun having to speak it again.

So, what’s your dream role now?

I have always wanted to try multi-personality disorder. In other words, I will like act two or three people at the same time. Yes, it is not easy, but it’s something I will love to play because I think being good is overrated. Too many people are playing good roles; so, I want to do something else.

What is the best thing that acting has given you?

We hide behind a lot of characters. There are a lot of things that we would want to play out in person but we can’t do. Acting has given me the opportunity to play different people whenever I want to, and the fact that I can interact and pass information to people watching in front of a camera.

What is the most embarrassing thing a fan has done or said to you?

Someone saw me outside and she said, ‘Hi Bimpe’ and she went ‘you are actually small in person’, and I just smiled. Another person who was a guy, sometimes they don’t know how to hug and take pictures, actually put his hand on my low waist. I had to tell him, ‘guy, it’s not there, please take your hand up’. With fans you just have to set boundaries.

What memories of your childhood days do you love the most?

First we are five, I had brothers and sisters who I could talk to and play with. I also had my father who told us folk tales at night, you know all those things at night when you are sleeping or you are about to go to bed and there is no light and you all just surround your father. My father told us stories, he said this was what we usually got when we were in the village with our parents and children would surround us, we gather around and they tell us stories. My father told us stories and we learnt a lot from the tortoise and the lion and monkeys and we sang some songs, some folk tale songs. It’s not like what children get now, it’s not the same thing, and I pray that my father sees his grandchildren because I will so love him to tell those stories to them because I cannot remember how to sing those songs but I will love for him to sing those songs to them.

Would you say at this point in your career you have arrived?

No I haven’t. I have not learnt anything yet and am still learning, it’s d same way they say life is a learning process. I’m still learning; I haven’t arrived.

