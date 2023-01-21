Arts & Entertainments

Linda Ikeji debuts with Dark October

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Leading celebrity blogger, media entrepreneur and producer, Linda Ikeji, has announced her entry into the film industry with the release of her first film project titled; Dark October. A flick which was directed by Toka McBaror, with the storyline based on the tragic Aluu Four lynching of 2012. The film, which is distributed by FilmOne, aims to shed light on the evil of extra judicial killings and the importance of justice for all. Directed by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Toka McBaror, Dark October will bring to life the story of four young university students who were lynched in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in October 2012 and the events leading up to their tragic deaths.

The movie will also delve into the aftermath of the lynching and the impact it had on their families, friends, and the community. “This film is a powerful and important story that needs to be told,” said Linda Ikeji, noting that; “We hope it will spark a conversation about the dangers of extrajudicial killings and the importance of ensuring justice for all.’’

“We are excited to be able to bring this story to life on the big screen and to be able to give a voice to these young men and their families, we are honoured to be a part of this project and to work with Linda Ikeji and Toka McBaror to bring this important story to the world,” said FilmOne Founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa. The film features a cast of talented new comers in Nollywood, such as Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, Kem-Ajieh Ikechukwu, and Kelechukwu Oriaku. Dark October billed to premiere on Netflix on February 3. It will be available for streaming in over 190 countries, making it accessible to a global audience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

American actor, Kevin Hart, gifts Nick Cannon condom vending machine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye Popular American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart recently sent a condom vending machine to American rapper, actor and television host, Nick Cannon as a gift after he and his model partner announced they are expecting a child together. The baby on the way would be Nick Cannon’s number 8 after losing a […]
Arts & Entertainments

RMD to Chair Lagos 9-Member Committee on Entertainment, Tourism

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Committee chaired by veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), to boost tourism and entertainment in the state. The committee was inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, during the week at the Lagos House in Marina, citing that intervention and schemes by the state committee will boost and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ramsey Nouah unveils ‘Verified’, sophomore directorial project

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Ramsey Nouah, director of the 2019 ‘Living In Bondage’ remake, is set to direct the production of ‘Verified’, a film project to premiere in 2022. The Nollywood filmmaker unveiled the movie, which borders on women empowerment, at a recent press event. The script behind ‘Verified’ has credits going to Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu. It is produced by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica