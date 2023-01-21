Linda Ikeji debuts with Dark October

Leading celebrity blogger, media entrepreneur and producer, Linda Ikeji, has announced her entry into the film industry with the release of her first film project titled; Dark October. A flick which was directed by Toka McBaror, with the storyline based on the tragic Aluu Four lynching of 2012. The film, which is distributed by FilmOne, aims to shed light on the evil of extra judicial killings and the importance of justice for all. Directed by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Toka McBaror, Dark October will bring to life the story of four young university students who were lynched in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in October 2012 and the events leading up to their tragic deaths.

The movie will also delve into the aftermath of the lynching and the impact it had on their families, friends, and the community. “This film is a powerful and important story that needs to be told,” said Linda Ikeji, noting that; “We hope it will spark a conversation about the dangers of extrajudicial killings and the importance of ensuring justice for all.’’

“We are excited to be able to bring this story to life on the big screen and to be able to give a voice to these young men and their families, we are honoured to be a part of this project and to work with Linda Ikeji and Toka McBaror to bring this important story to the world,” said FilmOne Founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa. The film features a cast of talented new comers in Nollywood, such as Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, Kem-Ajieh Ikechukwu, and Kelechukwu Oriaku. Dark October billed to premiere on Netflix on February 3. It will be available for streaming in over 190 countries, making it accessible to a global audience.

