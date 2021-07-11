Body & Soul

Linda ikeji encourages young people with grass to grace story

When someone becomes successful, many forget their past struggles to the top. Some successful people don’t ever want to share their grass to grace story. They prefer to bury it it the past.

 

But Linda Ikeji is one successful blogger and business woman who is confident about her struggling days. In a recent post on social media, she send down memory lane how she contested for Miss Nigeria in 2003 with a big dream to win but was shattered when she didn’t win.

“I was number 8 at the 2003 Miss Nigeria pageant. I thought I was going to win but I didn’t even make top 10. That night was one of the worse nights of my life. I remember just asking myself what I was going to do with the rest of my life because for some arrogant reason, I’d built a future around being Miss Nigeria even before the pageant held. Sigh.

For two straight days I cried wondering what to do next. “I wanted to be successful. I wanted to be somebody. I wanted to be rich. And here I was being told that I wasn’t even good enough to be Miss Nigeria.

 

“After a few days of feeling sorry for myself, I got fired up. I said to myself, this life isn’t going to defeat me or pass me by. I must count. I’ll fight with every bone in my body to be successful. I don’t care how long it will take but one day, I’ll matter. Well, I’m still fighting but I’m doing very okay now,” she said.

 

These bits of grass to grace stories, Ikeji hopes to encourage young people out there never to give up. “For everyone fighting for their dreams right now and keep getting disappointed, please don’t let it discourage you. Failure is part of success.

Every disappointment, every NO, every time things don’t work out, is for you to have a story to tell tomorrow.

 

As long as you don’t give up, as long as you’re persistent, as long as you believe in yourself and your dream even when others don’t believe, success will find you.

 

And God will sit next to you and never leave your side. I wish you all well and I hope all your dreams come through”.

