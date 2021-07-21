Linda Ikeji felicitates with Fidelity Bank boss

Following her emergence as the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, accompanied by top female management staff, last week, received the Chief Executive Officer, LIB TV, Linda Ikeji, who paid a courtesy visit to the bank.

The purpose of the visit was also to strengthen existing business relationship between Fidelity Bank and LIB TV. A statement from the bank said the meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the creation of a long-term platform that educates, supports and empowers women to achieve career/business leadership. During the courtesy call, Ikeji expressed her confidence in the management’s capacity to impact positively on the growth and development of women-owned businesses in Nigeria.

“Through strategic collaborations, we can set up a forum for young aspiring entrepreneurs to have a one-on-one interaction with successful career women in Fidelity Bank. This will provide them with the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences,” she said. She also lauded management’s effort at organizing women empowerment programmes, explaining that more Nigerian women need such platforms for motivation whilst believing that there is no limit to what they can achieve. Ikeji, who spoke on the importance of innovation in entrepreneurship, encouraged budding female entrepreneurs to stay ahead of their time by conducting research and identifying the needs of consumers. The MD, on her part, provided detailed insight into her seven-point agenda, which is part of plans to ensure the bank achieves Tier-One status in Nigeria by 2025.

