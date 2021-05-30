Body & Soul

Linda Ikeji pledges to make more women successful

In April 2017, Africa’s foremost media entrepreneur and blogger, Linda Ikeji Unveiled her Selfmade Woman Conference to help empower young Nigerian women. Due to a few hitches and the pandemic, the conference which hosted over 3000 women for its first official edition was put on hold.

 

Now, the conference which rewarded a few a women in the crowd with the sum of N200,000 to help boost their businesses has returned for its latest edition. Leading financial institution, ECOBANK Nigeria will be teaming up with Ikeji to host the 2021 edition of her popular empowerment programme,

 

‘Selfmade Woman Conference’ in June. Since 2015, Linda Ikeji has given N30million of her own personal money to empower over 40 female entrepreneurs, with quite a few of them going on to have successful small scale businesses.

 

Speaking about the 2021 edition, Linda said she took time off the conference so as to plan better. ‘I am very passionate about women and very inspired by successful women. I want more women to believe in themselves, fight for their dreams, be financially independent, believe that there’s nothing they can’t accomplish.

 

The conference is to mentor and inspire women with dreams and aspirations.” Speaking further, Linda said, “It seems the world is more skewed towards making a man more successful than women, or at least that’s the narrative most of our generation were given.

 

So, those of us who have broken through the myth have the duty to take as many other women as possible with us.

 

We need more women to succeed. We need more women to head conglomerates. We need more women making impact. We need more women shattering tables

