Linda Osifo: How I was teased in school over tribal marks

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has recounted how she was teased back in school over her tribal marks. Recall that Osifo, who is a Nigerian actress, media personality and former beauty pageant contestant, rose to prominence after her role in the now rested TV drama series ‘Desperate Housewives Africa.’ In a post shared via her Instagram page on November 26, the movie star said the teasing was so bad that she considered having surgery to remove the tribal marks. She said: “It’s the Tribal Marks for me! Back in elementary school in Canada, I remember being made fun of about my tribal marks and being asked if I got scratched by lions in Africa.

The teasing got so bad that I tried surgically to remove my tribal marks. “I felt it made me so ugly and weird from everyone else around me because I didn’t understand why I had it in the first place! “Now that I’m all grown and wise, I’ve come to realise how beautiful and unique it sure makes me look. True beauty does not come from physical attributes…true beauty comes from what is within. Here’s to the tribal mark gang #TribalMarks.”

Like this: Like Loading...