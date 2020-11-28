Arts & Entertainments

Linda Osifo: How I was teased in school over tribal marks

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has recounted how she was teased back in school over her tribal marks. Recall that Osifo, who is a Nigerian actress, media personality and former beauty pageant contestant, rose to prominence after her role in the now rested TV drama series ‘Desperate Housewives Africa.’ In a post shared via her Instagram page on November 26, the movie star said the teasing was so bad that she considered having surgery to remove the tribal marks. She said: “It’s the Tribal Marks for me! Back in elementary school in Canada, I remember being made fun of about my tribal marks and being asked if I got scratched by lions in Africa.

The teasing got so bad that I tried surgically to remove my tribal marks. “I felt it made me so ugly and weird from everyone else around me because I didn’t understand why I had it in the first place! “Now that I’m all grown and wise, I’ve come to realise how beautiful and unique it sure makes me look. True beauty does not come from physical attributes…true beauty comes from what is within. Here’s to the tribal mark gang #TribalMarks.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Adekunle Gold: Simi’s apology over homophobic comments has nothing to do with his LGBT magazine cover

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has come out to defend his wife, Simi, over her LGBT comments gone wrong. The music star in a post shared via his Twitter page said he doesn’t hate or discriminate against anyone irrespective of their life choices. “I’m not a person who supports any kind of hate, period. I don’t […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up on mental state

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opens up on mental state she underwent surgery during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother of five in a recent interview disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID- 19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health. Ibinabo said she […]
Arts & Entertainments

National Theatre for restoration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Tony Okuyeme After several years of struggle under the grip of bureaucratic bottleneck, leading to its near comatose state, a new lease of life is under way for the nation’s cultural monument, the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, as the Federal government on Sunday handed over the facility and the 134 hectares of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: