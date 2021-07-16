Arts & Entertainments

Linda Osifo: Why women have more money than men in Nollywood

Nigerian actress and model, Linda Osifo, says women in the movie industry do better than their male counterparts because they have more opportunities to make money. The film star spoke on her movie career and other issues affecting Nollywood when she appeared on Rubbin’ Minds, a Channels Television programme.

Osifo said women are more positioned to get gigs outside the movie landscape such as advertising for skincare and clothing brands. “As a woman, I’ve more options to get jobs than a man, I can advertise hair, shoes, clothes…I don’t think a man can really do that because we have more women popula-tion than men,” she said.

“So a woman gets more jobs that would create more avenues to make money for her. For instance, I’m a brand ambassador for skincare brands and that’s an industry where most men are unable to conquer because who’ll be their customers? “Therefore, women have more opportunities to make money, that’s the way I see it.

Is that why women succeed more than men in Nollywood? I don’t know but that’s how I see it.” According to her, the controversies that often erupt when a female actors record success is based on the deeply-rooted mindset in the society that women cannot make it on their own. “We have this mindset that most women cannot succeed. In my case, I rejoice for my family whenever I achieve something and notice negative comments on the social media,” she added. “I got to know people feel that most women can’t do it themselves and that’s a problem because there are many women who can.”

