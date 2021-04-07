Liner imposes illegal container surcharge on Nigerian importers

In less than one month, a shipping line, CMA CGM, has said that cargoes ferried by its ships from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to Nigeria would attract Empty Equipment Imbalance Surcharge (EEIS) from May, 2021.

It noted that surcharge would affect Tincan Island and Lagos ports till further notice. It was learnt that the surcharge would further increase the cost of doing business at the seaport.

The liner further stressed that dry and Out of Gauge (OOG) imports from North Europe, the United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia, Russia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Portugal, Black Sea, North Africa & East Mediterranean, except Turkey to Nigeria would attract $240, €200 and £175 per 20 feet and 40 feet containers.

The company added that the surcharge would be prepaid arrangement, stressing that other charges such as contingency charges and local charges may be applicable. Last month, the shipping line declared its intention to commence charging Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as from April 1, 2021 until further notice.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the company had slammed surcharges on cargoes from Indian sub-continent & Middle East Gulf to Lagos ports under the guise of providing its customers with reliable and efficient services.

Before the latest charges, the liner had already imposed Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) against Nigerian cargoes under the guise of gridlock and congestion on the port roads, thereby collecting €800 and €1,350 per 20 feet and 40 feet container respectively on Freight All Kinds (FAK) since March 1, 2020 on all goods imported from Hamburg to Tincan Port, while Antwerp and Rotterdam to Tincan Port cost euro 725 and €1,050 per 20 and 40 feet container respectively.

