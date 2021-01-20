Business

Liner seeks military action over surge in piracy

As the Federal Government plans to commission nearly $200million of new equipment in 2021, AP Moller-Maersk has demanded a more effective military response to surging pirate attacks and record kidnappings off the coast of Nigeria and other West African countries.

The International Maritime Bureau’s (IMB’s) piracy reporting centre said this year that the number of attacks on vessels globally jumped 20 per cent in 2020 to 195, with 135 crew kidnapped, noting that Gulf of Guinea accounted for 95 per cent of hostages taken in 22 separate instances, and all three of the hijacking that occurred.

The bureau explained that the pirates were operating deeper out to sea, with kidnappings on average taking place 60 nautical miles offshore in 2020 as the Gulf of Guinea encompasses a vast tract of the Atlantic Ocean that’s traversed by more than 20,000 vessels a year, making it difficult for under-resourced governments to police.

The company said that the attacks had pushed up insurance and other costs for shippers operating off West Africa, with some resorting to hiring escort vessels manned by armed navy personnel. The company, which transports about 15per cent of the globe’s seaborne freight, said decisive action should be taken.

Its head of marine standards, Aslak Ross said: “It is unacceptable in this day and age that seafarers cannot perform their jobs of ensuring a vital supply chain for this region without having to worry about the risk of piracy. The risk has reached a level where effective military capacity needs to be deployed.” Hostages are usually held for ransom in Nigeria, the regional powerhouse that has taken the lead in preventing attacks.

