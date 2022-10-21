Liner slams importers with overweight surcharge

French shipping line, CMA CGM, has imposed $250 on every 20 feet container coming to Apapa Port in Lagos from Asia and Indian east coast ports. The surcharge is being imposed as economic regulator, Nigerian Shippers council failed to curb shipping lines for striking arbitrary charges on importers. The new fee called Overweight Surcharge (OWS) will affect cargoes from North East Asia, South East Asia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India east coast ports.

The liner noted that the $250 will affect container with a gross weight of over 18 tonnes. According to NSC, an accumulated illegal charge collected by terminal operators and shipping companies at the nation’s seaports between 2006 and 2020 was estimated at over N4trillion.

The council added that between 2017 and 2018, the amount paid by the importers as container deposit alone, stood at N66.8 and N80.9 billion respectively. Apart from the OWS, CMA CGM said that shipment of 20 feet from Shanghai to Lagos Port will now attract $2,990, while 40 feet will coat $3,500 from the same port. It added that importer would pay $3,650 on 40 feet container from Shenzhen to Lagos Port, Ningbo-Zhoushan to Lagos will cost $3,990. Finding revealed that this would be the third time the liner would imposed illegal charges on importers using Nigerian ports in 2022. In May, the shipping company introduced new local charges and demurrage on container shipped by Nigerian importers to the seaports. Also, in February, it imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos seaports. It was gathered that importers would now pay 37,000 importation documentation fee for 1×20 container, while 1×40 container would cost N59, 000. Also, the French liner listed the import charges as documentation fee, port additional charge, and demurrage, while export charges remain unchanged.

The liner said: “Tariff Review for CMA CGM Nigeria Local Charges. Following inflationary trends in Nigeria, we want to formally inform our cherished customers that some of our local charges will be amended. We have, after discussion with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), implemented the below increase which will be effective from the 20th of April, 2022. “The new tariff for importation documentation fee for 1×20 container will now be N37,000, while that of 1×40 container will be N59,000. For port additional charge, the new tariff for 1×20 container will now be N45,000, while the 1×40 container will amount to N82,500. “Demurrage for 1×20 container staying between 0-5 days will be free while 6-10 days will attract N7,000; 11-15 days will be N10,500; 16-21 days amounts N11,900. Any container that stays longer than any of the above days will attract N14, 000.” The company noted that 40 feet container demurrage between 0-5 days would be free saying that N11, 500 would be paid on a container that lasts between 6-10 days. It stressed that 11-15 days would attract N15, 400, while 16-21 days would cost N17,500. The liner also explained that containers at the holding bay exceeding the days aforementioned would cost N20,300, while all other local charges on export would remain unchanged. It noted that the new charges would be paid by shippers in addition to freight charges which range from $14,000 to more than $25,000 per Forty Equivalent Unit (FEU), depending on port of loading. It would be recalled that in February 2022, the shipping line imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties. The shipping line said in a statement that the goods were risks to the public, health, safety, property or the environment when transported on board the ship. The company explained that such goods would attract an additional €200 or $230 on 20 feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean. Also, it said that 40 feet containers from the same destinations would attract EUR250 or $285, while dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece would cost an additional GBP170 and GBP210 for 20feet and 40feet, respectively. It said: “Dangerous Goods Additional to West Africa” CMA CGM stated that cargoes (Dry, Reefer & Specials) from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & East Mediterranean and destined for West African ports are affected by the new tariff.” Also, all the dangerous goods shipped into West Africa from the Black Sea, North Africa will attract €200 and €450 for 20ft and 40feet containers respectively. The shipping line stressed that tariffs for goods from East Mediterranean to all West African ports would cost an extra $300 and $450 for 20feet and 40feet containers respectively. According to the shipping line, the charge “dangerous goods additional” is paid in addition to the ocean freight.

