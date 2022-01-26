Liner slams new surcharge on dangerous goods

A liner, CMA CGM, has imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods being imported to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties.

The shipping line said in a statement that the goods were risks to the public, health, safety, property or the environment when transported on board the ship. The shipping line noted that the new charges would take effect from February 15, 2022.

In the new rates, such goods would attract an additional €200 or $230 on 20- feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean. Also, 40-feet containers from the same destinations would attract €250 or $285. Similarly, dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece would cost an additional £170 and £210 for 20-feet and 40-feet containers, respectively.

It said: “Dangerous Goods Additional to West Africa” CMA CGM stated that cargoes (Dry, Reefer & Specials) from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & East Mediterranean and destined for West African ports are affected by the new tariff.”

Also, all the dangerous goods shipped into West Africa from the Black Sea, North Africa will attract €200 and €450 for 20-feet and 40-feet containers respectively. The shipping line stressed that tariffs for goods from East Mediterranean to all West African ports would cost an extra $300 and $450 for 20-feet and 40-feet containers respectively.

According to the shipping line, the charge “dangerous goods additional” is paid in addition to the ocean freight. In April 2021, CMA CGM also imposed Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates on good coming to Nigerian port till further notice. New Telegraph gathered that it was the third time the liner would introduce Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on Nigerian import and export cargoes within a year.

The company also slammed surcharges on cargoes from Indian subcontinent & Middle East Gulf to Lagos ports under the guise of providing its customers with reliable and efficient services.

Before the charges, the liners have already imposed Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) against Nigerian cargoes under the guise of gridlock and congestion on the port roads, thereby collecting €800 and €1,350 per 20-feet and 40-feet container respectively on Freight All Kinds (FAK) since March 1, 2020 on all goods imported from Hamburg to Tincan Port, while Antwerp and Rotterdam to Tincan Port cost €725 and €1,050 per 20 and 40- feet container respectively.

