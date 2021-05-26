Liner suspends new booking to Nigeria, others

Hapag-Lloyd AG has temporarily suspended new cargo bookings to Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and other West African countries from northern Europe and the Mediterranean region. The shipping line is currently experiencing congestion, which is affecting its global trade. The shipping line, however, didn’t indicate how long the suspension would last. It was learnt that the accumulated operational constraints on its West African services were heavily affecting connection of cargo from North Europe and Mediterranean. Also, it was learnt that the transshipment operations challenge in the Moroccan port of Tangier and at the Hamburg, Germany-based carrier’s hubs in North Europe, has constrained the shipping company to move cargoes. It said: The halt, which is effective immediately, will affect countries in the region including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritania and Benin.” The world’s fifth-largest container carrier opened its West African office in Lagos in 2020, to grow its presence in the region. It would be recalled that in April 2021, Hapag-Lloyd announced a temporary booking stop to all cargo from Asia to the west coast of Central America, including El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

