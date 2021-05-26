Liner suspends new booking to Nigeria, others

Hapag-Lloyd AG has temporarily suspended new cargo bookings to Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and other West African countries from northern Europe and the Mediterranean region. The shipping line is currently experiencing congestion, which is affecting its global trade. The shipping line, however, didn’t indicate how long the suspension would last. It was learnt that the accumulated operational constraints on its West African services were heavily affecting connection of cargo from North Europe and Mediterranean. Also, it was learnt that the transshipment operations challenge in the Moroccan port of Tangier and at the Hamburg, Germany-based carrier’s hubs in North Europe, has constrained the shipping company to move cargoes. It said: The halt, which is effective immediately, will affect countries in the region including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritania and Benin.” The world’s fifth-largest container carrier opened its West African office in Lagos in 2020, to grow its presence in the region. It would be recalled that in April 2021, Hapag-Lloyd announced a temporary booking stop to all cargo from Asia to the west coast of Central America, including El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.
Related Articles
Ekwueme varsity develops resource centre for climate action
Intended to increase public awareness and stakeholders’ engagement in the revision and subsequent implementation of the revised Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AEFUNAI) inEbonyi State, has developed World Resources Institute (WRI) to that effect. According to the Director, Centre for Climate Change and Development (CCCD) at the university, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
European lockdowns weigh on global fuel recovery
Renewed restrictions in Europe and the United States to combat the coronavirus have slowed down the pace of fuel demand recovery, offsetting a rebound in Asian economies where consumption has almost returned to pre-COVID levels. As the second wave of the virus hit many Western countries, governments imposed new lockdowns, closing restaurants and bars […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAP: Operational constraints weigh on esrnings
High operational cost has continued to weigh down CAP Plc’s earnings, CHRIS UGWU writes. The disruptions in the economy brought by COVID-19 and the insecurity remain a major concern that has made free enterprise increasingly complicated. The high quality of imported goods has also been listed as reason Nigerians patronise them […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)