Liners cripple cabotage trade with waivers

Lack of clear cut shipping procedure by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resulted in gross abuse by shipping lines.

For instance, under the Cabotage Act, it is illegal for any foreign owned ship to trade within the nation’s coastal waters unless they are granted waivers by the Ministry of Transportation.

However, foreign shipping lines have virtually taken over the business opportunities created for local ship owners under the Cabotage Act through the issuance of Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) by the Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The TIP system allows importers to avoid levies due to government as ship owners lobby ministry officials to further breach the Cabotage Act.

The Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Section 42 (1), provides that “where the board is satisfied that goods are imported only temporarily and are intended to be re-exported or consumed on board the importing ship or aircraft, it may permit the goods to be delivered on importation, or to remain on board the importing ship or aircraft for re-exportation or consumption on board as the case may be without payment of duty.”

It was gathered that Customs grants concessions to import on a temporary basis, where it is satisfied that the item being brought into Nigeria will be re-exported out of Nigeria, within a short period of time.

This concession, which is at the discretion of the NCS, had been granted for oil rigs, ships, barges and other special equipment of high value, provided such equipment is not available for purchase/ lease in Nigeria and there is an intention to re-export such equipment upon conclusion of the work.

Under CEMA, where a TIP is issued, it is valid for a period of 12 months from the date it was issued. NCS is, however, empowered to extend the TIP for twice further periods of six months each, cumulating in a maximum TIP period of 24 months. Challenge Worried by the abuse, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and NCS recently agreed to join forces to close the loopholes created by the permit.

The agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, said that the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, had already met with the Comptroller- General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), in Abuja, to address the problems. Jamoh said that TIP was one of the biggest challenges faced by the maritime sector, stressing that it had denied the Federal Government huge revenue.

He added: “What we observed is that people capitalise on the good gesture of government policies.

Those that are benefiting from this temporary importation bring in their own ship and after one year, they will take it back to their country and import back with a different name. They do it constantly and this is to the disadvantage of our Nigerian shipowners.”

He stressed that the Cabotage trade, which falls within the core functions of NIMASA, had been suffering as a result of the abuse of the temporary import permit.

The director-general said the Merchant Shipping Act provided that vessels used in importation should be registered with the Nigeria ship registry, but in most cases, the importers did not. He called for greater synergy among NIMASA, NCS and all agencies in the maritime sector to address pertinent issues and improve the sector.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, has, however, suggested that both agencies design a common framework for tackling the issues, noting that the service would pool resources with NIMASA to address the TIP issue and other problems in the sector.

Ali explained that it had become imperative for NCS and NIMASA to develop a common platform for dealing with problems arising from TIP.

He noted that such approach would ensure that if Customs registered a ship and gave it a TIP, NIMASA would also have records of that registration on own platform.

Ali said: “We should have more identity of the ship beyond the name, as name can be erased and another name used. We must now collectively get some identity of the ship that goes beyond name that should be registered in our records and yours, so that if there is recycling of the ship, using that platform, we should be able to identify the ship and be able to apply the law as it is. “We should create that synergy based on ICT. I request that your IT staff synergise with ours to develop a platform that will create that collaboration, such that everything we record or register will reflect in your own record. So, it is our hope that we join hands with you and make sure that we work assiduously to ensure that our waterways are safe and profitable.” Before now, the Secretary General of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control (PSC) for West and Central African Region, Mrs. Mfon Ekong Usoro, had complained that the issuance of TIP to foreign ship owners was not in the interest of Nigerian ship owners.

Usoro noted that there was need to take a second look at the policy, saying it had deprived Nigerians of business in the Cabotage area as well as giving the foreign ship owners undue advantage as they are charged less for bringing their vessels into Nigerian waters. Similarly, a former Director- General of Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), Mrs Ify Anazonwu- Akerele, also explained that foreign operators were better favoured by the prevailing import duties on vessels.

Anazonwu-Akerele said foreign operators were allowed under the import laws, to bring vessels in on a Temporary Import Permit (TIP) at a negligible sum annually, when compared with the volume of business they engage in.

According to her, “an indigenous operator brings in his vessels and pays importation duty of up to 13 per cent, thereby increasing the costs for the indigenous operators and places him at a competitive disadvantage with the foreign operator.”

The Federal Government should review its waiver policies to enable indigenous firms explore the full advantage and opportunities in the coastal and shipping law.

