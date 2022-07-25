Liners dump $6bn expired containers in Nigeria

RUNOUT

Over 90 per cent of containers at the seaports have expired and failed global standard

Despite the 1972 Container Safety Convention (CSC) of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), no fewer than 90 per cent of the 1.5 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of expired or secondhand containers valued at $6 billion (N3.6 trillion) are used by liners to ferry cargoes into the Nigerian seaports yearly since 2018.

Port users said that about 1.35 million TEUs containers being used to ship cargoes into the country did not meet global standard.

The IMO’s instrument outlines the regulation for testing, inspections, approval and maintenance of shipping containers by a competent professional before they could be used to convey cargoes.

However, it was gathered that liners such as Maerskline, China Shipping, Cosco, Nedlloyd, CMA CMG were the major shipping lines calling at the Nigerian seaports bringing the containers.

Findings from a tech platform, ContainerxChange, revealed that the influx of second-hand containers was due to the steady decline in the prices of 20 feet and 40 feet containers in the United States, Northern Europe ports and China since August of 2021.

The company noted that prices of second-hand containers in China were down by up to a third from around $6,000 in the ports of Shanghai, Ningbo and Qingdao in August 2021 to approaching $4,000 in June, 2022.

It said that container prices in Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Antwerp saw a similar decline moving from over $4,000 to just under $3,000, while in the United States pricing has been more erratic as prices came down from between $3,500 to $4,000 to approaching $3,000, but recently prices in the Southern California ports rebounded from a low in April Govback to levels of $3,500 to $3,700 in June 2022.

The Co-founder and CEO of Container xChange, Christian Roeloffs, said: “As markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels.”

However, container market analysts, Drewry, predicted that the surge in second-hand containers would be a short term phenomenon as the markets rebalanced after the two-year surge in volumes and prepare for the coming wave of new containership introductions between 2023 and 2026.

Worried by the menace of second hand containers, Nigerian shippers, freight forwarders and Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have decried the poor quality of shipping containers usually expired and damaged, yet used for Nigerian imports.

According to the Vice President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, Nigeria had neglected container standards as no agency had decided to inspect containers imported into the country.

He explained that over 90 per cent of containers used for import into the country had not met the global standards, saying that the containers were not fit for import or any shipping service.

Farinto said: “Shipping companies know this and they have turned Nigeria into a dumping ground for expired containers. “We have been crying about this; but nobody checks these containers.

Since no agency is checking the quality of these containers, shipping companies will continue to dump such containers in Nigeria and they will get away with it.”

Also, former President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Chief Eugene Nweke, said that containers that had completed their cycle were sold outrightly for non-shipping purposes at $1,000 for 20 feet and $1,100 for 40 feet.

