Lingering ASUU strike, national embarrassment -Lawmaker

The Federal lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State on the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, has described the lingering strike embarked upon by university lecturers as a “national embarrassment”.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has been on strike since February 14, 2022, over several issues including the welfare of university lecturers.

Oke, who condemned the lingering strike by the union in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government, which had led to the closure of public Universities for the past six months, should be a source of concern to all and sundry.

He therefore suggested that the National Assembly currently on an annual recess should be reconvened immediately to end the strike without further delay.

He said: “It is affecting our children adversely, aside from affecting their health, some may take to social ills, they are our future, as parents and government we are duty bound to provide them with qualitative and sound education for them to function optimally

“The Parliament should re convene to deal with this issue if the standing Committee on Tertiary Education, Ministry of Labour and Employment cannot resolve the matter them the whole National Assembly should reconvene immediately to tackle the menace, so that the students can resume academic activities immediately

“Nigeria as a nation is becoming a laughing stock before the international community, we have to stop the ugly trend, we have no other country to call ours apart from Nigeria, if we fail to rise against this situation and proffer a workable solution that will end the strike, history will judge us negatively because our unborn generations will read it in history that we failed to do what was expected us to resolve the crisis.”

