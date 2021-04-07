Linkage Assurance fraternises with Kano brokers

In a bid to strengthen its market presence in the northern part of the country, Linkage Assurance Plc will this week be engaging its broker partners in Kano and environs for better product distribution and increased consumer service.

The brokers, under the umbrella body of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Northern Area Committee (NAC), will be playing host to Linkage Assurance top management led by its Managing Director/CEO Mr. Daniel Braie, in a meeting slated for tomorrow (Thursday) at the Tribes by Mena, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kano.

Linkage Assurance will use the opportunity to explain some of its top-flight products that have made marks in the underwriting market to the northern brokers, and how they could use the company’s multi-channel platforms to increase distribution.

Mr. Daniel Braie had described insurance brokers as key partners in this business and that is why “we have continued to work closely with them for the benefit of our customers across the country.”

