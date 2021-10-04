Linkage Assurance pays N2.450bn claims

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, has paid out N2.450 billion claims in the first eight months of year 2021.

According to the figures made available by the company, between January and August 2021, fire claims accounted for N869 million of the total claims.

Daniel Braie, Managing Director/ CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, said the amount of claims paid was a reflection of the company’s commitment to meet customer’s expectation despite the challenges in the business environment.

“We have met the promise to meet our claims obligations because that is the reason we are in business – to ensure that our esteemed customers, who suffer losses, are enabled to return to their business without delays,” he said. Braie said Linkage paid out N369 million on oil and gas risks, while another N247 million was paid on engineering risks.

For motor claims, the company paid N493 million during the same period. A further breakdown of the claims shows that general accident took N222 million; Aviation, N135 million; Marine, N67 million, and Bond, N49 million.

Braie further stated that Linkage Assurance had built capacity to meet her obligations, provide cover in high risks areas of oil and gas, aviation and engineering, among others, with strong reinsurance backing to respond to risks maturity at any given time.

He said: “We have put in place claims management processes with strong technology framework that ensures our customers are able to report their claims speedily from anywhere they are without having to come to our office”

The Linkage Assurance CEO said this was supported by an online real-time customer service unit that is on 24 hours to respond to enquiries and complaints of customers from any location across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the unaudited financial report of Linkage Assurance Plc submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Group for the period ended June 30, 2021 shows a total assets of N35.71 billion, as against N33,877 billion in December 2020.

