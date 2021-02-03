Business

Linkage Assurance posts 34% growth in Q4'20

Linkage Assurance Plc has reported a 34 per cent increase in profit after tax for the Q4 ended December 31, 2020. The insurance firm in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a profit after tax of N1.942 billion in 2020 as against N1.452 million in 2019, representing a growth of 34 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N2.547 billion during the period under review from N1.339 billion in 2019, representing a growth of 90 per cent. Gross premium was N8.332 billion in contrast to N6.519 billion posted in 2019.

Linkage Assurance had projected to achieve N84.92 billion gross premium written for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N291.09 million as profit after tax and N415.85 million as profit before tax for the period.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the underwriting firm’s unaudited fourth quarter report ended December 31, 2019 submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), showed a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of N6.52 billion as against N5.59 billion during the same period in 2018, indicating a 21 per cent increase.

