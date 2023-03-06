Linkage Assurance reassures brokers on claims obligation, pays N8.01bn

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, paid out a total of N8.01 billion claims in three years between 2019 and 2022, underscoring the company’s capacity to meet its obligations. The company, which reassured the brokerage fraternity of its strong capacity to meet obligations when they arise, said its doors and digital platforms were open and available to broker partners and clients to resolve any transaction issues. Mr. Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, gave the assurance during the February edition of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Members Evening sponsored by Linkage Assurance in Lagos. The Evening was spiced up with a presentation on ‘Digital Insurance and Service Excellence in Today’s Market,’ by Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, CEO, Finterate Projects. Braie said Linkage Assurance paid N1.65 billion in claims in 2019; N1.36 billion in 2020 and N5.0 billion in 2021, noting that “year 2022 figures will also reassure you we are committed to our promise. He said over the years, as one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Linkage had positioned itself in the industry to offer unique insurance and risks management solutions to both its corporate and direct clients, using best in class technology and competent and engaged workforce. “With a shareholders fund in excess of N26 billion and share capital of N7 billion, we are one of the most financially solvent insurance companies in Nigeria. “In line with our strategic focus for the year, we intend to widen the level of relationship with the brokers and are committed to delivering on the promises of our mission and vision statements,” he said. “Consequently, we have dedicated desks to ensure that we continue to deliver excellent customers experience to our brokers and customers, stating that the company recently embarked on brand renewal in other to refresh its brand loyalty in the market.

