Linking Mbaka’s prophecy to Imo attack unserious gossip –Adoration Ministry

The Catholic Adoration Ministry Enugu has dismissed as “MRE gossip” the postulation by Prophet Ayodele the prophecy of the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, is responsible for the current security and other challenges in Imo State.

The spokesperson of the Ministry Maximus Ugwuoke told Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, weekend, that it was pointless reacting to such gossip, adding that the official reaction will come from the Spiritual Director himself, Fr. Mbaka, if need be.

“I don’t know about what you are talking about now; I’m just hearing it for the first time. It’s Father (Mbaka) that should react to such things, not me. I don’t know why the Father’s prophecy should cause problems.

Do prophecies cause problems? “I don’t have any official mandate to react to such an unserious gossip. I will call it gossip,” Ugwuoke said.

