Faith

Linking Mbaka’s prophecy to Imo attack unserious gossip –Adoration Ministry

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

The Catholic Adoration Ministry Enugu has dismissed as “MRE gossip” the postulation by Prophet Ayodele the prophecy of the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, is responsible for the current security and other challenges in Imo State.

 

The spokesperson of the Ministry Maximus Ugwuoke told Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, weekend, that it was pointless reacting to such gossip, adding that the official reaction will come from the Spiritual Director himself, Fr. Mbaka, if need be.

 

“I don’t know about what you are talking about now; I’m just hearing it for the first time. It’s Father (Mbaka) that should react to such things, not me. I don’t know why the Father’s prophecy should cause problems.

 

Do prophecies cause problems? “I don’t have any official mandate to react to such an unserious gossip. I will call it gossip,” Ugwuoke said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Why are we in Christ?

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

There is always a reason why people taken action to achieve one purpose or the other.   Based on this understanding there must be reason{s} why we as Christians are in Christ.   Or rephrased in a more simplistic way; why do we go to church. A sincere answer to this question will go a […]
Faith

CAMA Law has created seed of suspicion –Bishop Olumakaiye

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The diocesan Bishop of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to make laws with all sincerity and without prejudice, pointing out that government exists to make laws for the good of the people.   The Anglican Bishop made the appeal in a statement while reacting to the […]
Faith

Ban on Christmas Carols: goes virtual Do not fight God, Fr Godonu warns FG

Posted on Author interview with TAI ANYANWU

Following the hint dropped by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-9, about a possible ban on Christmas Carols in Nigeria, this year, the Director of Social Communications in the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, says that nothing has changed about the feelings that come along with Christmas Carols. “The faithful are in high […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica