News

Linking me with IPOB, mischievous, says NUJ president

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Chris Isiguzo, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has described those linking him with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as mischief makers taking their nefarious acts too far. He said: ‘‘It is crude politics linking me with IPOB,’’ as he described those associating him with the group as mischief makers.

Isiguzo whose campaign team was Kano in told journalists at the conference hall of Kano NUJ Press Centre that it was crude politics to link him with IPOB membership. The National President of NUJ who is seeking a second term in office further described as unfortunate the level of ‘crude politics’ played by his opponents, as he stressed that the development has degenerated to all time low.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun judiciary workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Judicial workers in Ogun Stateyesterdaysuspended their near two-month strike. The workers, under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had embarked on the strike in August. They accused the state government of shortchanging them and demanded full payment of their salaries. New Telegraph reports that the industrial action had takenatolloncourtactivities. However, the strike […]
News

Supreme Court sets aside conviction of 3 lawyers on professional misconduct

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday set aside the convictions of three senior lawyers convicted and barred from practicing in Nigeria over their alleged professional misconduct. The three lawyers were sanctioned by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee LPPDC for various misconduct in the discharge of their professional callings. However in separate judgments by the apex court on […]
News Top Stories

FG, Transcorp sign N105bn Afam Power Plant sale pact

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has signed a N105 billion sale and purchase agreement with Transcorp Consortium for the Afam Power Plant to add about 1,000 megawatts to the national grid. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who signed the agreement on behalf of government yesterday at the Presidential Villa, said the investment by Transcorp in acquiring Afam Power Plc. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica