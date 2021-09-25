Linking me with IPOB, mischievous, says NUJ president

Chris Isiguzo, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has described those linking him with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as mischief makers taking their nefarious acts too far. He said: ‘‘It is crude politics linking me with IPOB,’’ as he described those associating him with the group as mischief makers.

Isiguzo whose campaign team was Kano in told journalists at the conference hall of Kano NUJ Press Centre that it was crude politics to link him with IPOB membership. The National President of NUJ who is seeking a second term in office further described as unfortunate the level of ‘crude politics’ played by his opponents, as he stressed that the development has degenerated to all time low.

