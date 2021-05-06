Linking SIM to NIN’ll enhance security, aid planning – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that linking individual mobile subscriber identification module (SIM) with the National Identity Number(NIN) will significantly enhance security, aid in national planning and budget preparations.

The President gave this assurance Thursday at the launching of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in Nigerian Telecoms Sector and Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Cards registration.

Buhari, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to safety of the people, called on Nigerians to fully participate in the ongoing synchronization of NIN with SIM cards across the country as it will provide a digital framework for improving security and strengthening of the economy.

“The NIN will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We will be able to easily identify and know the personality of Nigerians. We will identify people easily, including the crooks,’’ he said.

Buhari noted that the first National SIM Policy was launched in February 2020, and the revised policies were in full alignment with the objectives of the administration in the areas of economic development, security and anti-corruption.

