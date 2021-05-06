News

Linking SIM to NIN’ll enhance security, aid planning – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that linking individual mobile subscriber identification module (SIM) with the National Identity Number(NIN) will significantly enhance security, aid in national planning and budget preparations.
The President gave this assurance Thursday at the launching of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in Nigerian Telecoms Sector and Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Cards registration.
Buhari, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to safety of the people, called on Nigerians to fully participate in the ongoing synchronization of NIN with SIM cards across the country as it will provide a digital framework for improving security and strengthening of the economy.
“The NIN will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We will be able to easily identify and know the personality of Nigerians. We will identify people easily, including the crooks,’’ he said.
Buhari noted that the first National SIM Policy was launched in February 2020, and the revised policies were in full alignment with the objectives of the administration in the areas of economic development, security and anti-corruption.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JOHESU issues FG 15-day strike notice over welfare, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has issued the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum with effect from midnight Sunday, August 30, to meet the demand of the group. Also, in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health FMOH dated, August 27, JOHESU said all its members in the federal tertiary health institutions shall embark […]
News

N156.4m fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-NIMASA DG, Baba Jauro, 2 others

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A former acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Haruna Baba Jauro, was Monday re-arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N156.4 million fraud. Baba Jauro was re-arraigned alongside Dr. Dauda Bistrus Bawa, the personal […]
News

Burna Boy gets hero’s welcome in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

When the news filtered in that Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy was at the Government House, Port Harcourt, some of his fans in the Gardity trooped to Rivers State seat of power to cheer him. Burna Boy, won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica