Lion John Oriazowan is new Zonal 6a Chairperson

The immediate past President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club, Lion John Lucky Oriazowan is now the Zone 6a Chairperson and Membership Development Planners Chairperson of district 404b2 Nigeria, Lions Clubs International.

In his speech the Zone Chairperson, who handed over office of the President to his successor few weeks back, said that he is delighted at the new position awarded to him as the chief administrative officer in his zone where he will be overseeing different clubs and their activities.

According to him, the Zone Chairperson serves on the District Governor’s Advisory Committee, to promote the club’s quality initiative, play an active role in supporting leadership initiative, organising new clubs, keeping clubs informed of the activities and well being of all the clubs in his zone.

“The position comes with a huge responsibility. Our goal is always to carry all clubs along, to serve humanity and reach more less privileged people in the society. This is what makes our sacrifices worth it. I am happy to serve,” he said.

International Lions Club is an international non-political service organisation established originally in 1917 in Chicago, Illinois, USA by Melvin Jones. Their mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.

The clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities and the world.

