Lions Club appoints new governor

The largest international non-political organisation, the International Association of Lions Clubs, yesterday appointed a new district governor for Lagos District 404B2, to lead the association in the 2021/2022 year. Speaking at the event, the newly appointed governor, Lion Isiak Kayode Oshinuga, said he would continue to lead with passion, making service to the people his way of life. Oshinuga hinted that the district leadership had already approved the construction and equipment of a Lions Clinic at the State Hospital, Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

He said: “When the project is completed, it will serve the entire people of Ogbomosho and environs, offering quality eye care services to the community at a very affordable cost.” He further stated that another intervention of the eye clinic at Erin Ile, Kwara State, was on the way.

“These were aside from the other programmes like skill acquisition for the youth, member satisfaction and other youth development programmes,” he added. Oshinuga, who noted that the government cannot change the society alone, hinted that funds for the realisation of the projects he would embark on would be raised on August 8, 2021, at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

