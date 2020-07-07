Metro & Crime

Lions Club decries poor attention to waste management

Tony Okuyeme Newly elected District Governor of Lions Club, District 404A1, Lion Tokunbo Aromolaran, has decried the poor attention paid to waste management. He said: “In many areas waste is carelessly dumped on roadsides, creating incubation sites for diseases and plagues.”

 

Aromolaran, who stated this at a media conference held in Lagos to share his vision and set goals to support government in areas of humanitarian causes, described the situation as worrisome, stressing that a healthy environment will lead to better quality of life.

 

He said: “A worrisome aspect of our environment is the inadequate attention paid to waste management.

 

In many areas waste is carelessly dumped on roadsides, creating incubation sites for diseases and plagues and posing serious health hazards to our people.

