Lions Club decries poor attention to waste management

Newly elected District Governor of Lions Club, District 404A1, Lion Tokunbo Aromolaran, has decried the poor attention paid to waste management. He said: "In many areas waste is carelessly dumped on roadsides, creating incubation sites for diseases and plagues."

Aromolaran, who stated this at a media conference held in Lagos to share his vision and set goals to support government in areas of humanitarian causes, described the situation as worrisome, stressing that a healthy environment will lead to better quality of life.

