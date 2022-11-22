Lions Club District 404-B2 presents president, seeks better society

Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club of District 404-B2 Nigeria, a member of Lions Club International, at the investiture of Lion Kingsley Nwoke as the president for service year 2022/2023 and fundraising ceremony, has called for collaborative efforts towards making Nigeria better.

Nwoke, who took over from Lion Folajimi Ajayi as the third president of the Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club which became chartered in 2020, said the humanitarian organisation contributes immensely in the provision of basic amenities, thereby touching lives in communities across the federation.

He, however, called for support towards the actualisation of the service year projects and activities estimated to cost over N16 million, to be carried out in various communities, which is in alignment with the club’s objectives of tackling hunger, paediatric cancer, diabetes, blindness and environmental degradation.

The projects according to Nwoke include the renovation and equipping of African Church Central Primary School ICT Centre with 20 computer systems, UPS, stabilizers and work station desks; provision of education materials and food items to the less privileged and inmates of correctional centres; diabetes awareness, test and treatment; donation of white cane to the visually impaired and planting of trees in three public primary schools within Agege area of Lagos State.

“As an organisation, we need to muster the human, institutional and intellectual resource for these projects, and organise them properly. I and the other members of Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club will work diligently to materialise our responsibilities to ensure the projects are executed for the good of the communities.

Therefore we will need your financial support to do so and diligently too,” stated Nwoke. In his address, Olatunbosun Okpeseyi, the guest speaker said collaborative efforts will move Nigeria forward. He advised individuals to use their resources to improve the lives of others rather than oppress.

Also, he appealed to both private and public organisations to render selfless services to humanity

