Lions Club District 404B2 honours New Telegraph, members, others

New Telegraph Newspapers was one of the organisations honoured during the seventh Year Awards of Service and Report of Stewardship for 2020-2021 Lions’ year organised by International Association of Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria, held during the weekend in Lagos.

The award received by New Telegraph was in recognition and appreciation of the newspaper’s distinguished support and service rendered to the District during its 2020-2021 service year.

Speaking during the award ceremony, the District Governor, Ademola Adesoye said despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic that confronted the club in the 2020/2021 Lions’ year, they were prepared for a stronger District with an enthusiastic approach, hope and real commitment to take the District to a higher level.

“Leveraging on this, my team and I together with the Clubs were in the course of the year able to achieve so much in affecting and impacting on our various communities, while focusing on the five major service areas prescribed by Lions Clubs International i.e. Vision, Diabetes-Paediatrics, Cancer, Hunger relief and Environment.

“Our Clubs despite the challenges before us performed so fantastically well in delivering service activities in their different communities. All our Region and Zone chairpersons were successfully mobilized to work with their clubs to deliver services of high impact within their various communities.

“The service activities were properly reported on my Lion platform and some other media, like print, electronic and social media showcasing the work of humanity. This singular approach brought about lots of visibility and publicity for Lions Clubs International, District 404B2 Nigeria. Our District became the envy of other Districts in Multiple District 404 Nigeria and others all over the globe,” he said.

Apart from New Telegraph Newspapers, the club used the occasion of the award to honour outstanding members that distinguished themselves within the Lions year. The district honoured Tolulope Senbanjo and Abiodun Fawale as the Lions of the Year, respectively; Adebimpe Balogun as the Best Club President of the year and Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club as the Best Club of the Year.

Others are John Oriazowan as the Best Zone Chairperson of the Year; Marce Anyanwu as the Best Region Chairperson of the Year; Blessing Umebali as the Best Public Relations Chairperson of the Year and Olamide Olatunde as the Miss Humanity Beauty Pageant of the year.

