Lions Club donates borehole to Ifako Tuntun

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has put smiles on the faces of residents in the Ifako Tuntun community in the Ogba area of Lagos State. Members of the community, who had suffered water shortage for a while, were happy to have borehole water installed in the community. Speaking at the commissioning of the project was the District Governor of Lions club International, Dr. Ademola Adesoye. He commended the president of Ikeja Metro Lions Club and her members for their excellent achievement. He said: “I want to commend the president and members of Ikeja Metro Lions Club for a job well done. I was touched by this project for the provision of potable water for some people in Ifako Tuntun. The people of this community were so happy when the borehole water project was commissioned; and I knew within me, they have done well.”
Related Articles
Report: Trump to claim he is ‘presumptive 2024 nominee,’ leader of GOP in CPAC speech
Former president Donald Trump will claim he is the leader of the Republican party and its “presumptive 2024 nominee” when he makes his first public appearance since leaving office during the Conservative Political Action Conference next weekend in Orlando, according to a report. A longtime Trump adviser told Axios his CPAC speech will be a “show of force,” and said the message will […]
Feeling the heat of COVID-19 pandemic
For workers in Delta State, these are difficult times. While the whole world battles the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, workers in the state are grappling with the revision of their salaries to the standard of the N18,000 minimum wage. That is in spite of the fact that the state government was among the first […]
Okwuosa: More S’East governors set to join APC
There are strong indications that the remaining governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East and few of the South- South geo-political zones are set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon. This is coming as the APC national leadership is putting the finishing touches aimed at officially zoning the presidential […]
