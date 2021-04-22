Lions Club donates borehole to Ifako Tuntun

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has put smiles on the faces of residents in the Ifako Tuntun community in the Ogba area of Lagos State. Members of the community, who had suffered water shortage for a while, were happy to have borehole water installed in the community. Speaking at the commissioning of the project was the District Governor of Lions club International, Dr. Ademola Adesoye. He commended the president of Ikeja Metro Lions Club and her members for their excellent achievement. He said: “I want to commend the president and members of Ikeja Metro Lions Club for a job well done. I was touched by this project for the provision of potable water for some people in Ifako Tuntun. The people of this community were so happy when the borehole water project was commissioned; and I knew within me, they have done well.”

