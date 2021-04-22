News

Lions Club donates borehole to Ifako Tuntun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has put smiles on the faces of residents in the Ifako Tuntun community in the Ogba area of Lagos State. Members of the community, who had suffered water shortage for a while, were happy to have borehole water installed in the community. Speaking at the commissioning of the project was the District Governor of Lions club International, Dr. Ademola Adesoye. He commended the president of Ikeja Metro Lions Club and her members for their excellent achievement. He said: “I want to commend the president and members of Ikeja Metro Lions Club for a job well done. I was touched by this project for the provision of potable water for some people in Ifako Tuntun. The people of this community were so happy when the borehole water project was commissioned; and I knew within me, they have done well.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Trump to claim he is ‘presumptive 2024 nominee,’ leader of GOP in CPAC speech

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former president Donald Trump will claim he is the leader of the  Republican party and its “presumptive 2024 nominee” when he makes his first public appearance since leaving office during the Conservative Political Action Conference next weekend in Orlando, according to a report. A longtime Trump adviser told Axios his CPAC speech will be a “show of force,” and said the message will […]
News

Feeling the heat of COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

For workers in Delta State, these are difficult times. While the whole world battles the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, workers in the state are grappling with the revision of their salaries to the standard of the N18,000 minimum wage. That is in spite of the fact that the state government was among the first […]
News

Okwuosa: More S’East governors set to join APC

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

There are strong indications that the remaining governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East and few of the South- South geo-political zones are set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon. This is coming as the APC national leadership is putting the finishing touches aimed at officially zoning the presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica