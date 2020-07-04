Lions Club donates N.3m to kidney failure victim

It was a ray of hope for Mrs. Teslim Aderonke, whose spouse is down with kidney failure, as the Lagos Mainland Lions Club recently presented a cheque of N300,000 to her for the treatment. At the presentation of the cheque held at the Club’s office in Sabo-Yaba area of Lagos, the District Governor, Lions Club International District 404 B2, Nigeria, Wesley Oladuni Kafidiya, stressed the need for humanitarian service to the less-privileged, the needy and the community. He commended the Mainland Lions Club for the support, noting that:

“In Lionism, we believe in service, service and service to the lessprivileged or the needy, and to our community. “Though we have global causes, five of which we normally emphasize year in year out, in addition to that, clubs are allowed to look inwards into their immediate community and ascertain whatever needs that may be more pressing and attend to them. “Obviously, this has been done in that wise. “Besides, the spouse of the person that is sick is a member of the club. Charity begins at home, there is no way we could be doing so much to the community, to humanity, and neglect our own. “That, in essence, is the basis of this token presentation to the family to support the treatment of the spouse of one of our members.” Also speaking at the event, the Regional Chair, Lion Bunmi Osinowo, said the money was a token of their support for the treatment of the patient.

