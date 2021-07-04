Metro & Crime

Lions Club inaugurates Lagos Classic Club

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Anayo Ezugwu

 

The International Association of Lions Club has inaugurated the Lagos Classic Lions Club. The District Governor of 404B2 Lions Club, Adesoye Ayodele urged the new club to reach out to people in the society, touch their lives and show a lot of kindness.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Charter recently, President of the club in Lagos, Ayodele charged the club to key into all the District Projects especially the building of the Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre. He also advised them to get involved in the construction of a befitting eye centre recently approved by the district leadership.

“Your election as a chief executive officer of your club is clearly a demonstration of the confidence your members reposed in you to lead and make a difference. This exalted office mainly imposes a lot of responsibilities on you in accomplishing the tasks of Lions Club International Membership growth and development especially in the area of membership retention and expansion.

“You are expected to focus on LCI Core Service Areas, Vision, Diabetes, paediatric cancer, hunger and environment. To those much is given, much is also expected. You are expected to also focus on LCIF campaign 100 and encourage your members to contribute,” he said.

The new President, Lilian Odumosu said the sole aim of the club is to render service to mankind and make the world a better place.

“Our name shows elegance yet down to earth to reach the lowest of the downtrodden in offering the much needed from hugs to a simple smile, to the much complex optical surgeries who said a smile or hugs are easy to come by these days.

“Lagos Classic Lions Club has it on our minds to continue to offer to humanity what Mother Theresa of Calcutta would tag ‘doing the ordinary acts of charity in extraordinary ways.’ With our little resources and your collective support, we shall be putting our hearts to service of humanity in our communities by putting smiles on the faces of people and offer relief to the needy,” she said.

On her part, the convener of the Charter, Blessing Umebali said the birth of the club was designed to reach out and touch more lives of the less privileged, the needy and vulnerable in society. She emphasized that service to humankind is the best culture to imbibe because one single act of service rendered gives satisfaction to the giver and the receiver.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Residents attack contactors handling Abia road construction

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State government yesterday warned the traditional ruler of Ohazu Ancient Kingdom and Ngwa Road Market Traders Association chairman to stop attacks on contractors reconstructing Ngwa Road or be punished. The palace of the traditional ruler of Ohazu Ancient Kingdom, Eze Sunday Emejiaka, is opposite the market whose association is chaired by Elder Chijindu Ojogho. […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following series of criticisms against his administration’s decision that schools should resume next Monday amid the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Tuesday made a detour postponing the resumption. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 Civil Servants

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed all Civil Servants from grade levels 1-12 to resume work from Tuesday, September 1. Senator Diri gave the directive on Monday during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce in Government House, Yenagoa. The governor had on March 26 asked those category of workers to stay at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica