Lions Club inaugurates Lagos Classic Club

The International Association of Lions Club has inaugurated the Lagos Classic Lions Club. The District Governor of 404B2 Lions Club, Adesoye Ayodele urged the new club to reach out to people in the society, touch their lives and show a lot of kindness.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Charter recently, President of the club in Lagos, Ayodele charged the club to key into all the District Projects especially the building of the Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre. He also advised them to get involved in the construction of a befitting eye centre recently approved by the district leadership.

“Your election as a chief executive officer of your club is clearly a demonstration of the confidence your members reposed in you to lead and make a difference. This exalted office mainly imposes a lot of responsibilities on you in accomplishing the tasks of Lions Club International Membership growth and development especially in the area of membership retention and expansion.

“You are expected to focus on LCI Core Service Areas, Vision, Diabetes, paediatric cancer, hunger and environment. To those much is given, much is also expected. You are expected to also focus on LCIF campaign 100 and encourage your members to contribute,” he said.

The new President, Lilian Odumosu said the sole aim of the club is to render service to mankind and make the world a better place.

“Our name shows elegance yet down to earth to reach the lowest of the downtrodden in offering the much needed from hugs to a simple smile, to the much complex optical surgeries who said a smile or hugs are easy to come by these days.

“Lagos Classic Lions Club has it on our minds to continue to offer to humanity what Mother Theresa of Calcutta would tag ‘doing the ordinary acts of charity in extraordinary ways.’ With our little resources and your collective support, we shall be putting our hearts to service of humanity in our communities by putting smiles on the faces of people and offer relief to the needy,” she said.

On her part, the convener of the Charter, Blessing Umebali said the birth of the club was designed to reach out and touch more lives of the less privileged, the needy and vulnerable in society. She emphasized that service to humankind is the best culture to imbibe because one single act of service rendered gives satisfaction to the giver and the receiver.

