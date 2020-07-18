Lions Club presents palliatives to old people’s home

The Lagos Mainland Lions Club on Thursday presented palliatives support to the Old People’s Home, Onike, Yaba, Lagos, to cushion the challenges of the lockdown as result of the COVID-19 pandemic The presentation of the palliatives, consisting 50kg of beans and six 25 kg bags of rice – is part of July activities of the club. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph at the presentation, President of Lagos Mainland Lions Club, Odiboh Adeolu, stressed the need to give to the less privileged in the society, adding that no amount of giving is enough at this period, especially with the underprivileged, the aged, and the old people.

He said: “Today we have come to show our love to the old people. This is a peculiar period when the whole world is undergoing a general crisis. And we know that there is no amount of giving that is enough at this period, especially with the underprivileged, the aged, and the old people.

“Lagos Mainland here is our service area for Lagos Mainland Lions Club. So we decided today, from the little that we have as a club, we would donate some food items to the old people’s home here in Yaba. We donated 50kg of beans and six 25 kg bags of rice.”

