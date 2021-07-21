Lions Club tasks leaders on grassroots devt

The International Association of Lions Clubs, District 404B2 Nigeria said it has reinforced determination to Developmental services at community level across the Country. This was disclosed by Governor of Association in District 404B2 Nigeria, Lion Kayode Oshinuga. To achieve the aim, Oshinuga said the District would work on five thematic service activities in order to actualise its dreams. These themes, according to him, are“focusing on wide impact service activities, to train lions clubs service chairpersons on service ideas available under the five focal global causes, promote service activities on district platform i.e. last two days of the month shall be dubbed club service reporting month while clubs serve her communities the more….” Oshinuga spoke in Ado Ekiti, at a two-day event of District Leadership Institute and 1st District governor’s cabinet meeting organised by his district. For the developmental aim to thrive, the District Governor urged branches to grow membership by not less than 20 per cent. He therefore promised that, “clubs with less than 20 members will be encouraged and assisted to improve and grow beyond 20 members with incentives.”
