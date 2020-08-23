Lions Club urges youths to avoid drug abuse

The International Association of Lions Clubs, District 4040B-2, Nigeria, has called on Nigerian youths to stay away from drug abuse as it is not only dangerous to their health but also to their future as leaders of tomorrow.

The association stated this during a road walk awareness campaign to sensitize the youths in Oregun community in Ikeja area of Lagos, as part of activities to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

The event, tagged ‘Road Walk Awareness Campaign Mobilized Against Illicit Use of Drugs and Dangers of Drug Abuse’, and organised by Ikeja Exclusive Lions Club, Metropolitan Lions Club and Magboro Unique Lions Club in conjunction with Parentchild Initiative, began at the Mr. Biggs along Oregun Road, and terminated at the Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, where they presented bag of rice, cartons of noodles, nose masks and other items to the Centre.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the Chairperson, Zone 6A District 404B-2, Lion John Lucky Oriazowan, said the idea behind the walk was to raise awareness on dangers of drug abuse.

“It is an awareness campaign against drug abuse. August is the month of International Youth Day. So we decided to come out to tell the youths about the effect of drug abuse. It is a sensitization walk against drug abuse among youths in Oregun community, here in Ikeja area of Lagos,” Oriazowan said

