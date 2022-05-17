Metro & Crime

Lions District Governor reiterates commitment to better society

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

It was an exciting time for the entire club and members under Region six, when the Lions Club’s District Governor, District 404b2, Otunba Ishaq Kayode Oshinuga and his team flagged off the inspection of projects and commended members for their efforts in touching lives and making the society better.

 

Oshinuga led the foundation laying ceremony of six blocks of toilet facility at the AC primary School, Ilewe, Meran by Ikeja Unique Lions Club. Thereafter he paid a courtesy visit to the Kabiyesi of Meran land before moving to Jubril Martins Primary School, Dopemu to inspect the almost completed 10 rooms toilet facility donated by Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club.

 

He was also received by members of the all exclusive women of Ikeja Viva Lamour Lions Club and Ojodu community, as he commissioned a community borehole by the Club.

 

Before going into a media interactive session with all nine clubs in the region, members of Lagos Imperial Lions Club in company with the District Governor, inspected the Ogba Health Center to ascertain the present state of the water project earlier donated, as the management of the center, including the LCDA Chairman lauded the Lions Club.

 

Region six Chairperson, Lion Emmanuel Oriazuwa, said the DG’s visit was mandatory as directed by Lions Clubs International in its supervisory role over clubs, in not only ensuring quality services get to various communities.

 

