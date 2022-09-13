Lipton celebrates TeawithTay podcast, confirms partnership for Season 2

Lipton, a global brand and leader of the Nigerian tea market, has confirmed its intent to support the second season of the TeawithTay podcast, a series hosted by actor, media presenter, podcaster, and Lipton brand Influencer, Temisan Emmanuel.

This was announced at The Tea Party, an event held in Lagos on Sunday, 11 September, 2022 to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands, including the success of the podcast’s first season. Hosted by Kaylah Oniwo, the occasion was attended by some of Nigeria’s top culture influencers, brand representatives, and friends of the podcast.

“The Lipton brand is focused on driving connections and inspiring everyone to create memories,” said the Country Marketing Lead, Ekaterra, Motunrayo Babalola. “We want everyone to Recognise the importance of having genuine conversations, especially the ones that remain unforgettable and allow us to become better for ourselves and our communities. And we dare say, what better way to have these conversations than over a cup of Lipton tea?”

Commending the podcast host, Motunrayo also recognized the show’s amazing feat, especially in drawing audiences across the world and rising to become one of the top two podcasts across all major platforms in the country.

Speaking at the event, the host, Temisan Emmanuel highlighted the brand’s support as inspiring, as he explained that the partnership has allowed him to stretch his creativity beyond his own imagination.

“For me, it has never been about power or position of the people who come on the show but about the quality of conversations,” he said. I am so happy with the partnership with Lipton, and I’m really anticipating the reaction to the second season. As I explained, there will always be a mix of celebrity and everyday people, but the objective remains – ensuring that TeawithTay can inspire and help people with personal stories and experiences that we all share on the podcast”.

Lipton is the biggest tea brand in the world, with a presence in over 110 countries. With an inspiring heritage, Lipton has grown into a loved, purposeful, and social brand that creates moments to uplift people’s bodies, minds, and spirits. The mission of the brand is to awaken the world to quality connections and fight hidden loneliness, much of which can start over a cup of Lipton Tea. You can find Lipton on shelves in two variants – Lipton Yellow Label and Lipton Extra Strong.

