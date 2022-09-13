News

Lipton celebrates TeawithTay podcast, confirms partnership for Season 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lipton, a global brand and leader of the Nigerian tea market, has confirmed its intent to support the second season of the TeawithTay podcast, a series hosted by actor, media presenter, podcaster, and Lipton brand Influencer, Temisan Emmanuel.

This was announced at The Tea Party, an event held in Lagos on Sunday, 11 September, 2022 to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands, including the success of the podcast’s first season. Hosted by Kaylah Oniwo, the occasion was attended by some of Nigeria’s top culture influencers, brand representatives, and friends of the podcast.

“The Lipton brand is focused on driving connections and inspiring everyone to create memories,” said the Country Marketing Lead, Ekaterra, Motunrayo Babalola. “We want everyone to Recognise the importance of having genuine conversations, especially the ones that remain unforgettable and allow us to become better for ourselves and our communities. And we dare say, what better way to have these conversations than over a cup of Lipton tea?”

Commending the podcast host, Motunrayo also recognized the show’s amazing feat, especially in drawing audiences across the world and rising to become one of the top two podcasts across all major platforms in the country.

Speaking at the event, the host, Temisan Emmanuel highlighted the brand’s support as inspiring, as he explained that the partnership has allowed him to stretch his creativity beyond his own imagination.

“For me, it has never been about power or position of the people who come on the show but about the quality of conversations,” he said. I am so happy with the partnership with Lipton, and I’m really anticipating the reaction to the second season. As I explained, there will always be a mix of celebrity and everyday people, but the objective remains – ensuring that TeawithTay can inspire and help people with personal stories and experiences that we all share on the podcast”.

Lipton is the biggest tea brand in the world, with a presence in over 110 countries. With an inspiring heritage, Lipton has grown into a loved, purposeful, and social brand that creates moments to uplift people’s bodies, minds, and spirits. The mission of the brand is to awaken the world to quality connections and fight hidden loneliness, much of which can start over a cup of Lipton Tea. You can find Lipton on shelves in two variants – Lipton Yellow Label and Lipton Extra Strong.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ultimatum To Federal Government: Dapo Abiodun Should Stop Mocking The People, Ogun PDP Warns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is disgusted by the comments reportedly made by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun that he is giving the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government an ultimatum of two weeks to fix the deplorable Sango/Ota-Abeokuta road or he will go ahead and […]
News

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world. The park’s executive director, Lisa Peterson, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas that live together […]
News

Hajj 2022: Osun gets 460 slots

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 460 slots to the Osun State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board (OSMPWB) for the 2022 hajj. Secretary, OSMPWB, Bolaji Sanni, said this in Osogbo on Wednesday. Sanni advised intending pilgrims who had earlier made deposits in respect of the Hajj to have at least N2.5 million before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica