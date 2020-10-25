News

Lipton wins Global Peace One Day Challenge

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria has won the 2020 Global Peace One Day Challenge as its entry was adjudged the best out of 130 entries from over 100 countries.

 

Exploring the theme of the challenge: ‘Make Tea Time, Peace Time’, Seven Up Bottling Company (SBC) makers of Lipton Ice Tea produced an 80 seconds video which showed the diversity of Nigeria’s culture while celebrating unity through peace in different Nigerian languages. Brand Influencers such as Omashola, Kim Oprah and Hawa Magaji along with staffers of SBC and partner agency were the cast of the award winning video.

 

In choosing Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria’s creative work as the winning entry, Hanneke Faber, President, Global Foods and Refreshment Division, Unilever, commended Team Nigeria’s entry as showing that “peace really is a universal language that is universally spoken and flourishes when people connect.”

 

Commenting on the feat by Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria, Segun Ogunleye, National Marketing Manager, Seven Up Bottling Company said: “We feel excited that our entry for the ‘Make Tea Time, Peace Time’ Global Challenge was adjudged the best of the 130 entries from over 100 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas. This win is an affirmation of the quality of strategic inputs and creativity that underlines the various campaigns over the years by the SBC marketing team headed by Mr. Norden Thurston and our partner agencies. It is a further motivation to SBC as a beverage company to deliver more value refreshment across all our brands to our consumers in Nigeria.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps threaten DPR, NAPIMS, PPMC, Chevron CEOs with arrest warrant

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Philip Nyam Abuja The House of Representatives has threatened to issue warrants of arrest on the director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the managing director, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) over their failure to submit documents to the joint committees on finance, banking and currency.   The joint committee is investigating the alleged […]
News

Tree planting: Ekiti, World Bank empower 100 farmers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti state government and the World Bank through sponsored Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) Initiative have promised to empower 100 farmers for planting of 5,000 hectares of trees in the state. The government said NEWMAP project would employ another 450 farmers for tree planting policy for the regeneration of the highly depleted […]
News

Civil servant charged for N45m school feeding fraud

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Account Director with the Federal Ministry of Education, Matthew Inabo, was, yesterday, re-arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja over his alleged involvement in diverting about N45 million meant for the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme (HGSFHP). Inabo, however, pleaded not guilty to a 24-count amended charge dated October 12 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: