Liquid Cargo: Lekki Port shifts attention to new berths

Lekki Port is looking for investors to develop its liquid bulk cargo berths, which can handle vessels of between 45,000 and 160,000 dead weight respectively with chemicals, petroleum products and other liquid cargoes, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Following the global projection that liquid bulk cargoes market is expected to hit $59.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4per cent, the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) has said that it will embark on developing its liquid berth terminals to explore the market. Eurostat statistics had revealed that high consumption of chemicals and related products would generate high demand for bulk liquid transportation and subsequently fuel the growth of the market from this year.

Market

For instance, the statistics noted that the global bulk liquid market size would grow from $55.35 billion in 2022 to $59.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4per cent. Also, despite the Ukraine- Russia war, the global bulk liquid market size is expected to grow to $76.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7per cent as the increasing production and consumption of chemicals would drive the demand for the bulk liquid transportation market.

Liquid bulk cargo

Liquid bulk cargo is carried unpackaged in any quantity and usually transported by ships that are commonly referred to as tankers which are built specially to make the loading and unloading process become easy. This type of cargo ranges from consumable commodities such as cooking oil and juices, to non-consumable products like gasoline and crude oil. It is generally classified into edible, non-edible, hazardous and nonhazardous liquids. Hazardous liquids include the petroleum, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas and chemicals.

Investors

After successfully completing the first phase of the Lekki Port in 2022, the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region, which will serve as transshipment hub for the region from March, 2023, the Chief Operating Officer of LPLEL, Laurence Smith, explained that it would have discussions with three potential operators to develop the company’s liquid bulk terminal, saying that the bulk terminal was critical to the commencement of the construction of Phase II of the port. Also, he disclosed that the company would be carrying out trial operations once its completes the installation of all necessary port equipment and infrastructure in the container terminal. For instance, he said that the port would receive scanning machines which would be used for Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s cargo examination by February, 2023.

Bulk cargo facilities

It was gathered that three berths would be located at the liquid bulk terminal, serving vessels up to 45,000dead weight (DWT) in the initial phase of operation. The capacity can be expanded up to 160,000 DWT in the future. The berths can handle liquid products, including petrol and diesel, cargoes between tank farm and the vessels will be moved by pipelines along the breakwater. Also, the port’s dry bulk terminal will be situated on the west side of the container berths near the turning circle and have a 300m-long quay, which will be enough to accommodate one berth to handle a Panamax size vessel with a 75,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) of cargo. Bulk cargo will be shipped to the storage areas through covered conveyor systems along a 25m corridor. The dry bulk terminal has a four million metric tonne capacity, handling different products such as grains, raw sugar and fertilisers.

Container terminal

In addition, three container berths will be featured at its container terminal, including a 1,200m-long and 16m-deep quay wall, 13 quay cranes and a storage yard with a capacity of 15,000 ground slots. The storage space can be increased by stacking containers. The container terminal will be able to handle 2.7million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEU) a year. To ensure smooth operations, a nine-kilometre-long and 19metre- deep navigation channel and a 600 metre-wide turning basin had been built to allow vessels to approach or leave the port. Also, a 1,500metres breakwater structure and a 300metres secondary breakwater structure had been constructed for safe handling of vessels.

Other developments

Also, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Lekki Port, Daniel Odibe, said that the Federal Government had approved the connection of Lekki Port to the proposed coastal rail line for cargo evacuation. He said: “The coastal rail will connect the port through the Ijebu-Ode axis as part of efforts to ensure free flow of cargo movement and avoid gridlock around the port environment.” Odibe stated that the proposed rail connection to the port, if completed, would aid cargo evacuation together with the road and barges. According to him, it has been estimated that from Lekki Port to Ijebu-Ode will be about 50 kilometres while Ijebu-Ode to Ibadan rail line will be about 70 kilometres. He also disclosed that Lagos State Government had commenced work on the construction of access roads leading to the port. However, he sought for more support in the area of infrastructural development to ensure ease of cargo movement out of the port. According to him, “the port management is also perfecting plans to bring in two automated scanners to fast-track cargo examination at the port, with the scanners expected to arrive in Nigeria by February 2023 before they are installed for use at the port. “The scanners will be a drivethrough facility that has the capability to scan containers in 33 seconds and will eliminate the challenges that come with a physical examination of cargo at the port.”

Commercial operation

The Managing Director of LPLEL, Du Ruogang, assured that all necessary arrangements were being put in place for the official commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari, after which the port would be fully set for the commencement of commercial operations. He noted that the terminal operator, Lekki Free Port Terminal (LFT), was putting everything in place to give a worldclass port experience. Also, he explained that all the relevant agencies had been sensitised to undertake their roles in the new port.

Last line

Government should encourage investors to develop the maritime industry and port infrastructure under Public Private Partnership.

