Liquid Intelligent moves to empower Nigerians in tech delivery

The quest to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria received a major boost with the formal launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Lagos recently. A Pan-Africa company with a strong legacy and foundation, Liquid is already in 20 other African countries. Its formal entry into Nigeria, Africa largest economy is bound to enliven the nation’s technology ecosystem. Speaking at the launch Wole Abu, MD/CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria, said Liquid Intelligent Technologies was launched in Nigeria to tell the African story on digital transformation about the continent.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies is part of a global power house called Cassava Technologies that is driving global digital transformation. “The launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria will further help to connect the rest of Africa to the internet and the digital economy space. Our desire is to transform the African continent by empowering Africans, Nigeria inclusive, as well as businesses with intelligent technology solutions,” he said.

Abu assured that the company would live up to its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. Its Nigerian customers, he stated, would be availed good tidings that include secure network which has Cloud- delivered security at the core and this extends to network protection, penetration testing, secure web gateway and modern remote access. Also available from the stable of Liquid is Cloud networking that ensures direct connectivity to multiple clouds; network within and between multi-clouds; cloud branch connectivity.

For secure cloud, Abu listed Identity Management, Cloud protection, Data protection and Backups/ Disaster recovery as some of the service touch points. Abu avowed that Nigeria was the first home for Liquid Intel- ligent Technologies in West Africa, adding that Liquid sees access to high-speed connectivity as a basic human right for all people in Nigeria. He reiterated his company’s desire to work with the Federal Government to achieve the objectives of the Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021 – 2025) and to help transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy.

He noted that partnerships with international tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle, had ensured for Liquid exceptional enterprise deployed to serve the customers best interest. He enjoined Nigerians, who are desirous of reduced cost and complexity, to partner with Liquid for both connectivity and digital service that are top rate.

To Abu, the size of the company’s network offers better economies of scale than multiple providers just as its infrastructure will enable enterprises across the continent to fulfill their digital transformation goals. In his goodwill message, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Patanmi, expressed optimism that the entry of Liquid Intelligent Technologies into Nigeria would help bring about more innovation into the sector. He further hoped that the launch in Nigeria would deepen digital transformation in Africa. Pantami who was represented by the Digital Architect Manager, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Falilat Jimoh, said the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria, would further enhance internet connectivity in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

