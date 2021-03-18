Business

Liquid Telecom renews capacity agreements

Africa’s leading telecoms group, Liquid telecom, has renewed and expanded its Ku band capacity agreements on Eutelsat Communications’ EUTELSAT 7B satellite. Under this multi-year, multi transponder agreement, Liquid Telecom will further leverage the unparalleled coverage of sub-Saharan Africa of the 7° East orbital position to extend its VSAT services.

This will provide customers with fast and reliable internet access, even in the most remote corners of the region. Commenting on the agreement, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat, Philippe Oliva, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to take the partnership between Liquid Telecom and Eutelsat to the next level.

By working together to further strengthen our ties, we can ensure that the combination of Eutelsat’s satellite coverage of sub-Saharan Africa and Liquid Telecom’s unrivaled expertise in the VSAT market can deliver the highest possible service levels to Liquid’s customers throughout the continent.” CEO of Liquid Telecom Satellite Services, Scott Mumford, added: “We are delighted to renew and expand our agreements with Eutelsat, ensuring we can continue to rely on its support and coverage to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to existing and future customers, no matter where they are located.”

With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across video, data, government, fixed and mobile broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks.

