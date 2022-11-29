Liquidity Squeeze: CBN’s credit to banks hits N1.37trn in 1 month

Tight liquidity conditions in the banking system led to deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country borrowing N1.37 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in July, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

DMBs borrow from the CBN through its SLF window-at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window for deposit placement.

According to the CBN’s recently released monthly Economic Report for July 2022, lenders’ total borrowing from the SLF stood at N1.37 trillion compared with N71.06 billion cumulative requests for SDF during the period.

The report said: “The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was further raised by 100 basis points (bps) to 14.0 per cent in July, following a 150bps hike in May.

Consequently, average liquidity in the banking system was lower compared with the preceding month. Specifically, the average closing liquidity of Other Depository Corporation (ODCs) declined to N147.12 billion from N166.86 billion in June.

“The major sources of liquidity injections were fiscal disbursements to the three tiers of government, repayment of matured CBN bills, FGN Bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs). On the other hand, provisioning and settlement of foreign exchange purchases, auctioning of NTBs, as well as Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) debits, moderated liquidity. There was no OMO auction in the review period.”

It further stated: “Activities at the Standing Facility (SF) window was consistent with the liquidity condition in the banking system (as) there was more patronage at the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window than the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window. Total cumulative request for SLF stood at N1,368.67 billion compared with N71.06 billion cumulative requests for SDF during the period.”

Citing the CBN’s Economic Report for the second quarter of 2022, New Telegraph recently reported that lenders’ borrowing from the SLF jumped by 103.2 per cent to N3.62trillion in Q2’22 from N902.17 billion in the preceding quarter, thus indicating that banks borrowed a total of N4.52trillion from the SLF in the first half of this year.

This also means that borrowing from the SLF in the first seven months of this year amounted to N5.89trillion. As part of its efforts to mop up excess liquidity from the system and rein in inflation, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its meeting in September, raised the Cash Reserve Ratio(CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent and the MPR to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent.

Commenting on the hike in CRR, analysts at FBNQuest Research, in a recent note, stated: “The 500bps increase in CRR to 32.5 per cent will result in tighter market liquidity, additional regulatory requirements for banks, tapering of their risk assets growth, and a negative impact on their liquidity ratios.”

The CRR is a percentage of a bank’s total deposit which it must maintain with the apex bank at all times. However, stressing the need to continue with the inflation fight, the MPC at the end of its last meeting of the year held last week, further increased the MPR to 16.5 per cent from 15.5 per cent.

